Marvel Comics Spotlights Kitty Pryde, Loki, Prodigy, And More On New Pride Month Variant Covers

Marvel Comics' annual Pride celebration will return this June with six all-new "Pride Variant Covers" illustrated by acclaimed cover artist, Meghan Hetrick.

For the fifth consecutive year, these covers spotlight the LGBTQIA+ community with stunning portraits of LGTQIA+ characters—ranging from iconic heroes to recently introduced breakout stars. These eye-catching covers can be found on Deadpool #15, Exceptional X-Men #10, Immortal Thor #24, New Champions #6, Runaways #1, and X-Men #17.

These are the characters who will be taking centre stage across each of the must-have covers:

Kitty Pryde, beloved X-Man and pillar of the mutant community! Kitty is currently guiding a trio of new mutants in the critically acclaimed Exceptional X-Men ongoing series by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero.

Kid Juggernaut, aka Justin Jin, who made his unstoppable debut in the Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic where his family’s secret legacy with the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak was revealed! Now, Kid Juggernaut uses his superhuman strength to be a champion for others in the hit Avengers Academy: Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, written by co-creator Anthony Oliveira.

Loki, the God of Mischief! Over the decades, Loki has evolved from maniacal supervillain into one of Marvel's most complex protagonists, with their most recent character-redefining journey occurring in the pages of Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua’s bold Immortal Thor series.

Nico Minoru, the young sorceress of Runaways and Midnight Suns fame. Nico and the Runaways return this June in a new One World Under Doom tie-in limited series by Rainbow Rowell and Elena Casagrande--Hetrick’s Pride Variant Cover will be featured on the debut issue!

Prodigy, aka David Alleyne, a breakout character from the X-Men’s Academy X generation. The super-genuis mutant went on to star in titles like Young Avengers, X-Factor, and most recently, NYX by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino.

Valentine Vuong, the elite assassin who stole Wade Wilson’s heart during Alyssa Wong’s 2023 run of Deadpool, and recently resurfaced in the Merc with a Mouth’s current solo series by Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio.

"It was an honor to be asked to work on this year's Pride Variant Covers," Hetrick shared today. "Celebrating these characters in vibrant, personal ways felt especially meaningful right now."

Check out all six Pride covers below and stay tuned for more on Marvel Comics' LGBTQIA+ celebrations as we have it.

On Sale 6/4

X-MEN #17 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick

IMMORTAL THOR #24 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick

On Sale 6/11

NEW CHAMPIONS #6 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick

RUNAWAYS #1 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #10 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick

On Sale 6/25

DEADPOOL #15 Pride Variant Cover By Meghan Hetrick