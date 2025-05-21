Marvel Comics Teases A Shocking New Status Quo For THOR In Upcoming Relaunch: "A Legend Walks Among Us"

Marvel Comics Teases A Shocking New Status Quo For THOR In Upcoming Relaunch: &quot;A Legend Walks Among Us&quot;

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Thor #1, the upcoming relaunch which promises to completely shake up the God of Thunder's status quo. Is the world about to forget that the hero ever existed?

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Thor's impending demise in the pages of Al Ewing's Immortal Thor has been teased for months. Now, we have the first detail about his inevitable rebirth.

Following the release of Immortal Thor #25 in July, Ewing will launch a new run of Thor alongside artist Pasqual Ferry, who makes a thunderous return to the character following his acclaimed work during Matt Fraction's run in the 2010s.

It's said that the series will deliver a major shift in Ewing's overall Thor narrative, with this newly launched series setting up a captivating new status quo for the God of Thunder, unlike any in his 60+ year history. For now, we only have a brief description to go by, but it sounds like the world has forgotten the Asgardian, with the hero once again considered a myth by the world. 

The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn’t real, and never was. The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody’s coming to help us. But somewhere in the city...a man is waking up. A man with a hammer.

A fresh start for Thor isn't a bad thing; the last time the hero was "rebooted" came when J. Michael Straczynski brought the Thunder God back from the dead shortly after Civil War in the late 2000s. 

"Since the very first issue of Immortal Thor, Thor's been facing the end of his tale, but that was only the end of Act One," Ewing explained. "As the next chapter begins, Thor must face threats he's never faced, from a place he's never been...until now. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he immortal, or much, much more? You'll have to join us to find out."

The end of Immortal Thor is currently playing out in issues #23, #24, and #25, and is described as follows:

At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the Immortal Thor...and the deciding of his fate.

Get a sneak peek at Alex Ross' Thor #1 cover below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

image host

THOR #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 8/27

