Marvel Comics To Introduce New Strike Force In WEAPON X-MEN And The Team Lineup Is Seriously Awesome

Next February, we'll meet the all-new, all-different Weapon X-Men. Amazing Spider-Man and Deadpool writer Joe Casey returns to the world of X-Men and, alongside artist ChrisCross, the celebrated scribe will introduce the toughest squad of mutants ever assembled.

This lethal new team of mutant icons including Wolverine, Deadpool and Cable will take no prisoners as they go guns blazing into any enemy stronghold that needs to be destroyed. And with "One World Under Doom" impacting the entire Marvel Universe next year, their first stop is Latveria.

After Doctor Doom, Weapon X-Men's targets will be as wild as they are, including an all-new threat that will force this group of badass heroes to lock in and unleash their deadly skills like they never have before.

Here's the official description of the series from Marvel Comics which, despite the different name, is giving off serious X-Force vibes.

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is...no mercy allowed! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

"When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big...but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of," Casey says. "If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe - like I am - you don't want to miss out."

"Weapon X-Men is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time," the writer concludes.

Check out the main Weapon X-Men #1 cover by the legendary Alex Ross as well as interior artwork below.