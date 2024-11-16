Marvel Comics To Introduce New Strike Force In WEAPON X-MEN And The Team Lineup Is Seriously Awesome

Marvel Comics To Introduce New Strike Force In WEAPON X-MEN And The Team Lineup Is Seriously Awesome

Marvel Comics has announced a new series, Weapon X-Men, which will see some of the Marvel Universe's most formidable mutants assemble to take on...Doctor Doom?! You can get a sneak peek after the jump.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 16, 2024 12:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next February, we'll meet the all-new, all-different Weapon X-Men. Amazing Spider-Man and Deadpool writer Joe Casey returns to the world of X-Men and, alongside artist ChrisCross, the celebrated scribe will introduce the toughest squad of mutants ever assembled. 

This lethal new team of mutant icons including Wolverine, Deadpool and Cable will take no prisoners as they go guns blazing into any enemy stronghold that needs to be destroyed. And with "One World Under Doom" impacting the entire Marvel Universe next year, their first stop is Latveria.

After Doctor Doom, Weapon X-Men's targets will be as wild as they are, including an all-new threat that will force this group of badass heroes to lock in and unleash their deadly skills like they never have before.

Here's the official description of the series from Marvel Comics which, despite the different name, is giving off serious X-Force vibes. 

WOLVERINE! DEADPOOL! CABLE! CHAMBER! THUNDERBIRD! Together on their very own X-team for the very first X-time – all in an X-tra-sized first issue! When a high-stakes mutant rescue mission from the ultimate global hot spot exposes the true enemy – possibly from within – an all-new team of all-action icons suddenly find themselves forged in fire. And the official membership policy is...no mercy allowed! Accept no substitutes – this is the one you didn't even know you were waiting for! This is the real thing!

"When I pitched this series over a year ago, I knew it was going to be big...but writing a brand-new, premier super-team of top-tier, marquee mutants as they take on some of the most iconic villains in the modern Marvel Universe has turned out to be even more fun than I could've dreamed of," Casey says. "If you're a longtime fan of the expansive nature of the Marvel Universe - like I am - you don't want to miss out."

"Weapon X-Men is going to be dangerous, unpredictable and classic all at the same time," the writer concludes. 

Check out the main Weapon X-Men #1 cover by the legendary Alex Ross as well as interior artwork below. 

WEAPXMEN2025001-Interior-A
WEAPXMEN2025001-Interior-B

WEAPON X-MEN #1
Written by JOE CASEY
Art by CHRISCROSS
Cover by ALEX ROSS
On Sale 2/19

RED HULK Is Getting His Own Comic Book Series Right In Time For CAPTAIN: AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Related:

RED HULK Is Getting His Own Comic Book Series Right In Time For CAPTAIN: AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 Kills Peter Parker In The Most Horrific (LOKI-Inspired) Way Possible - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 Kills Peter Parker In The Most Horrific (LOKI-Inspired) Way Possible - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder