Marvel Comics To Resurrect Danny Rand As THE UNDEAD IRON FIST - And He Has A Startling New Look!

Superheroes rarely stay dead, so you probably won't be surprised to learn that Danny Rand will be resurrected this September. Well, kind of.

Marvel Comics killed the character in the Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, released last year. On the Hero for Hire's 34th birthday, we learned he was the only Iron Fist to make it to that age without being hunted and killed by the Ch'i-Lin. However, he's eventually attacked by the Ch'i-Lin-possessed Razor Fist, and without the power of Shou-Lao, Danny dies after a brutal, bloody battle.

This Fall, we'll unravel the hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos in The Undead Iron Fist, a four-issue limited series by writer Jason Loo (Werewolf by Night: Red Band) and artist Fran Galán (Carnage).

For centuries, the Iron Fist mantle has empowered chosen warriors with martial arts mastery, divine connections, ancient wisdom and lies. Following the shocking events of Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, Danny's tragic death sends him on a journey exposing K'un-Lun's darkest secret and enlightening him and readers alike to the Iron Fist's greatest legends.

However, Iron Fist's return comes with a startling new, zombified look! Here's the official description for The Undead Iron Fist:

THE IRON FIST RISES! The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every IRON FIST will die by the age of 33...but who created this false prophecy? Danny Rand was killed...but can you truly kill an IMMORTAL IRON FIST? Learn the truth about the legacy of the Iron Fist as Danny Rand rises once more to snuff out those that threaten that legacy...before Danny's time run out.

"I was so relieved to not encounter any fan backlash or outrage when I killed off Danny Rand. Because there was always a plan to bring him back, but we wanted to make the fans wait," Loo explained. "Not only was I busy plotting his next explosive chapter, Danny has been going through his own journey to find his way back into the 616 land of the living."

"And from the very first issue, he’s back swinging with ruthless vengeance," the writer added. "Artist Fran Galán is bringing so much wicked kineticism on every page, readers are going to be floored by this book."

Check out Whilce Portacio's The Undead Iron Fist #1 cover below, along with a variant cover by Phillip Tan.

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 9/10