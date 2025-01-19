Marvel Comics Will Introduce A New MASTERS OF EVIL In This April's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Tie-In Issues

One World Under Doom begins in just a few weeks, ushering in a new era of Marvel Comics where Doctor Doom reigns supreme. Doom's rule will be felt across the entire Marvel Universe, impacting various ongoing titles and igniting the launch of several special tie-in limited series.

Today, we have a first look at One World Under Doom's tie-in issues ahead of their respective releases in April.

Just in time for a milestone issue of Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti’s acclaimed Avengers run, Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves in an explosive battle against Doom in Avengers #25. While the Avengers strike, a terrifying group of villains will take advantage and stage an assault on their Impossible City headquarters - the new Masters of Evil!

Then, following their humbling defeat at Doom's hands, a desperate plan to reverse their circumstances threatens to further diminish Marvel's First Family to the "Fantastic Two" in Ryan North and Cory Smith's Fantastic Four #31.

Plus, under Doom's command, Tiger Division goes on a recruiting spree in Doom's Division #2, the Strange Academy kids discover how horrifying Latervian fairy tales can be in Doom Academy #3, Thunderbolt Ross escapes Doom's prison and goes on the run in Red Hulk #3, and Doom tasks the classic Thunderbolts with taking down Bucky's revolution in Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #3.

Here's a full breakdown of what to expect from One World Under Doom this April:

RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL! While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue!

AVENGERS #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 4/23

SECRET LATVERIAN LEGENDS REVEALED! Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c’mon, you have to admit, that’s pretty cool. Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don’t like for help?!

DOOM ACADEMY #3 (OF 5)

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Art by PASQUAL FERRY & JOÃO M.P. LEMOS

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 4/30

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES! Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: Wave, Karma and Aero! Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE! But Sunfire isn’t the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan’s coast…

DOOM'S DIVISION #2 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 4/30

FANTASTIC TWO! As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they’re losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately! If they can’t reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable. But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers. But when safety doesn’t get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it. It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend... and a desperate launch into space.

FANTASTIC FOUR TWO #31

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 4/30

HUNTED BY DOOM! Thunderbolt Ross has escaped Doctor Doom’s dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the Red Hulk. In the hostile, snowbound Latverian mountains, Ross, Machine Man and Deathlok are relentlessly chased by an army of Doombots! Will these heroes survive this issue’s explosive ending?!

RED HULK #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 4/30

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE! Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom’s supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?! It’s THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – ’NUFF SAID!

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #3 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 4/30