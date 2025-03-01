Old Man Matt Murdock Will Make His Final Stand In DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL Comic Book

This April, Charles Soule and Steve McNiven reunite for Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell, a prestige three-issue limited series.

Soule's acclaimed 2015 Daredevil run heavily influenced Marvel Television's upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, and McNiven's monumental work on Old Man Logan made it one of Wolverine's most powerful stories.

Now, they team up to forever change how we look at the Man Without Fear.

Set in a grim future, Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell introduces a grizzled, older, and virtually powerless Matt Murdock. No longer operating as a superhero, Matt still finds ways to help others in a world more unjust than ever. However, when a catastrophe miraculously restores his enhanced senses, he’s able to take the fight to where it matters most as Daredevil.

"Cold Day In Hell takes place in its own corner of the Marvel Universe where terrible things have happened in the somewhat recent past, the after-effects of which resonate through the lives of the characters and the story," Soule told IGN in a recent interview.

"So, Steve and I get to make up a bunch of cool new things that use iconic Marvel elements," he continued, "while also putting our own spin on all of them."

McNiven added, "I would say that at its heart this project has been my unabashed love letter to Frank Miller. Frank to me is a pure visual genius and his work has inspired me all the way through this project."

"I’m having so much fun exploring his storytelling and line work techniques he has employed, as well as Lynn Varley’s colour work, especially within the Elektra Lives Again graphic novel."

"I love to learn new things and I think it’s important to learn these lessons from the best of the best," the artist continued. "To that end I have co-plotted, penciled, and inked the whole thing. Hell, I even coloured the first issue myself ... [We] managed to secure the talents of Dean White to colour issue 2 and 3."

It sounds like we're in store for a treat with this one and it won't be the first time Soule and McNiven have teamed up to end the story of a beloved character. They previously collaborated on the Death of Wolverine storyline in 2014.

Check out the three main covers for Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell below and stay tuned for more on what promises to be one of Marvel Comics' biggest stories in 2025.