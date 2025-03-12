ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM: June's Tie-Ins To Feature The Fantastic Zero, Avengers Vs. Superior Avengers, And More

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM: June's Tie-Ins To Feature The Fantastic Zero, Avengers Vs. Superior Avengers, And More

Learn what lies ahead in One World Under Doom with the reveal of June's tie-ins, including Fantastic Four Zero #34 by Ryan North and Cory Smith, a comic setting the stage for a new era of storytelling.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

One World Under Doom is officially underway and in months ahead, we'll continue seeing the Marvel Universe forced to bask in the glory that is Doctor Doom's reign.

Following Ryan North and R.B. Silva's One World Under Doom #1, Doom's ambitious takeover of Earth is being felt throughout the line in tie-in issues of current ongoing series and newly-launched limited series. This exciting era of storytelling has only just begun and today, you can see what's on the way for the Doom-controlled Marvel Universe this June.

No one is suffering the impact of Doom's power grab more than his archenemies, Marvel's First Family. In Fantastic Four #33 this June, the team will have been reduced to nothing, forcing them to embark on one of the wildest missions in their storied history.

This issue will be a major turning point in Ryan North and Cory Smith's current run as they look to steer the series in a bold new direction.

Other June One World Under Doom tie-in issues include Avengers #27, Iron Man #9, and Red Hulk #5 along with new issues of the continuing limited series Doom Academy, Doom's Division, Doctor Strange of Asgard, and Superior Avengers

Read on to find out more about all these intriguing comics heading our way this summer...

FF2022033-Cover

FANTASTIC ZERO! It all comes down to this! Thirty-three issues of fantastic adventure culminate in a final stirring adventure, back to the beginning...of EVERYTHING. When the solution to what Doom did to Ben can only be found in the past, the Fantastic Four must voyage back four hundred and thirty-six quadrillion seconds into the Big Bang! Of course, the tremendous energies there make it unsurvivable – unless H.E.R.B.I.E. is in control of the precise timing required. Action, adventure and big ideas collide in this monumental issue!

FANTASTIC FOUR ZERO #33
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by CORY SMITH
Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA
On Sale 6/25

AVEN2023027-Cover

THE RETURN OF THE BLACK PANTHER! While T’Challa was away, the Masters of Evil were at play! With the rest of the Avengers tied up with Doctor Doom, the Masters of Evil have been plotting the downfall of the Avengers…from the inside! Can Black Panther’s return turn the tide?

AVENGERS #27
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
On Sale 6/18

DRSOFASG2025004-Cover

ASGARD’S MOST WANTED! Doctor Strange has been covering up a murder in an attempt to solve it. But Thor and Sif don’t see it that way! Stephen scrambles to get to the bottom of the mystery and clear his name – with some help from Loki and Clea!

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4 (OF 5)
Written by DEREK LANDY
Art by CARLOS MAGNO
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
On Sale 6/4

DOOMACADEMY2025005-Cover

JUDGMENT OF DOOM! Zoe and her friends have accidentally brought monsters from the Latverian Fairy Tale Land back to the 616! But a monster fight is nothing compared to the consequences they’ll face at the hands of DOCTOR DOOM!

DOOM ACADEMY #5 (OF 5)
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by PASQUAL FERRY
Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS
On Sale 6/25

DOOMSDIV2024004-Cover

PRISON BREAK! Doom’s Division is behind bars – their own! After the team turned on each other, leading to one hero’s death, White Fox has imprisoned them in their own headquarters. But all isn’t what it seems. Old allegiances break and new alliances form, as knowing who to trust is harder than ever in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

DOOM'S DIVISION #4 (OF 5)
Written by YOON HA LEE
Art by MINKYU JUNG
Cover by CREEES LEE
On Sale 6/18

IM2025009-Anindito

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the Avengers fight Doom on the public stage, Tony Stark tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate the Black Widow trust his tactics? Find out when the Winter Guard arrives for round two!

IRON MAN #9
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO
On Sale 6/18

REDHULKD2025005-Cover

PRISONER OF WAR! Red Hulk emerges from nuclear fire in Latveria! An angry hive of Doombots is ready for war with Thunderbolt Ross! But when the U.S. military arrive with a special weapon, who will they aim it at?

RED HULK #5
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW
On Sale 6/4

SUPAVEN2025003-Cover

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST FRAUDS! It was bound to happen…the first clash between the Avengers and the Superior Avengers! Plus: The origin of KILLMONGER!

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #3
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ
Cover by R.B. SILVA
On Sale 6/25

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 First Look Teases Spidey's Bloodiest Comic Book Adventure To Date
