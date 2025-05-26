Spider-Man 2099 Co-Creator And Legendary HULK And X-FACTOR Writer Peter David Has Died, Aged 68

The comic book world has lost a legend, as Peter David has passed away, aged 68. The prolific writer was known for humanising even the most outlandish characters, becoming a cornerstone of the comic book industry and a storyteller whose work resonated with fans and creators alike.

During his incredible career, David co-created Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Maestro, Strong Guy, Genis-Vell, Joe Fixit, and many more.

His most memorable runs included Aquaman, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man 2099, X-Factor, and Young Justice. He also wrote various Star Trek novels and, in the TV realm, penned episodes of Babylon 5, Ben 10, and Young Justice.

David has been suffering from health issues for a while now, and when Medicaid dropped him, a GoFundMe was set up to help the writer. The last update before the news of his death broke was that David was on a ventilator.

On May 20, his wife Kathleen David wrote, "Due to his inability to cough or clear his throat, he is temporarily on a ventilator. His color is much better and he is moving his limbs which is a good sign. He is under light sedation to keep him from fighting the tube down his throat."

Over $123,000 was raised for David, showing just how much he meant to comic book fans who enjoyed his work over the decades.

In a 2020 interview, the legendary writer discussed his approach to writing The Hulk. His take on the Jade Giant played a huge role in how Bruce Banner has been portrayed in the decades since and what we've seen from the character on screen.

"I was researching the series because I really hadn't been reading it and I came upon this Bill Mantlo story that detailed Bruce's being abused as a child. That suggested the entire Multiple Personality Disorder angle. The notion that Bruce had never been able to cure himself because he always treated himself from the outside in, and the problem was that his difficulty was on the inside working itself out. That the Hulk was part of his personality; the gamma rays just gave it form." "That all the way back to issue #1 we had never seen Bruce Banner as a whole person, and that eventually I figured I'd do a story where Doc Samson, with the aid of the Ringmaster, would treat him the way that MPDs were generally treated: with hypnosis. And that detailed the entire run of the series for me."

Our thoughts go out to David's friends and family at this difficult time.