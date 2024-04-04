The New DEADPOOL Issue Just Revealed That Wade Wilson Is A Huge CHAINSAW MAN Fan

The latest Deadpool comic from Marvel, which debuted yesterday, has the internet in a frenzy due to a nice nod to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

By MarkJulian - Apr 04, 2024
Source: AnimeMojo.com

Marvel Comics writer Cody Ziglar appears to be an avid anime/manga fan, as seen by his insane allusion to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man in yesterday's Deadpool (2024) #1 debut issue.

Wade Wilson asks a villain in the comic book whether they like Chainsaw Man before a massive Deadpool dog symbiote attacks the adversary.

This is a reference to the Fox Devil-affiliated character Aki Hayakawa from Chainsaw Man. In the Bat Devil arc, Hayakawa uses his fingers to form a fox in order to call out the Fox Devil, who then materializes and chomps the head off of the Leech Devil, saving the main character of the series, Denji.

Below, you can check out a [NSFW] scene from Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation of the manga and see how closely yesterday's Deadpool comic mirrors the scene.


Deadpool Chainsaw Man reference

Fujimoto appears to be a fan of Marvel, having previously shared a 'unique' take on Captain America.

About Chainsaw Man: Synopsis: Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Tatsuki Fujimoto started serializing Chainsaw Man in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump manga magazine in December 2018. The series concluded in December 2020 before Fujimoto began a sequel series in July 2022. To date, 17 volumes of the series have been released.

During the Fall 2022 anime season, Studio MAPPA debuted a Chainsaw Man TV anime, which consists of 12 episodes. While a second season has yet to be announced, an anime film titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was recently announced which will pick up from where the anime left off.

If you can't wait for the anime film, the 12-episode anime adaptation covered the first 5 volumes of the manga.

Controversy Surrounds WOLVERINE's Created By Credit As An Editor Is Now Named Co-Creator
Origame
Origame - 4/4/2024, 8:43 AM
Someone needs to learn the difference between "massive fan" and "guy who makes a reference".

View Recorder