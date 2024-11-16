The Original Team Returns To Clash With The New One In Marvel Comics' THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE Next Year

"One World Under Doom," an overarching status quo that sees Doctor Doom reign supreme, begins next February. In addition to a core title spotlighting the iconic villain's rise to glory as Sorcerer Supreme, Doom's rule will impact the entire Marvel Universe throughout 2025, specifically in various tie-in issues and series.

Today, we have news on Thunderbolts: Doomstrike, an exciting new "One World Under Doom" tie-in series where Doom will assemble a new - and classic - iteration of one of Marvel's most iconic Marvel super teams.

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike will be a five-issue limited series written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (NYX) and illustrated by rising star artist Tommaso Bianchi (Giant-Size Silver Surfer).

Recently, Bucky Barnes boldly assembled a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue the world's most dangerous individuals...inadvertently aiding Doom’s power grab. Now, his guilty conscience will drive him to challenge Doom's authority head-on and become a living symbol of resistance.

At the same time, the beloved original team is back! And they’re not happy with what Bucky’s doing in their name. Get ready for Thunderbolts vs. Thunderbolts as Doom recruits original members including Moonstone, Atlas, Fixer and more. Ushering in an exciting new era while celebrating the title's incredible legacy, this series arrives just in time for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* movie, in theaters May 2!

"We can't wait for folks to see what Ryan and company have planned for One World Under Doom - a Marvel event with brains, heart, and incredible scope," Kelly and Lanzing said. "The Thunderbolts are a crucial part of the puzzle: this is the story of what happens when heroes openly oppose Doom... and how they'll have to learn to fight differently if they're ever to make a difference."

"With returning characters and storylines we've been building since our run on Captain America, plus new and returning Thunderbolts from all eras, Thunderbolts: Doomstrike is a whole new take on Marvel's messiest, meanest superteam - a story about fighting the power, even if it costs you everything," they conclude.

Check out Leinil Francis Yu's cover below and stay tuned for more on Thunderbolts: Doomstrike as we have it.

REVOLUTION... LIKE LIGHTNING! Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom’s triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky’s saboteurs – including Black Widow, Songbird, USAgent, Sharon Carter and a few surprise wildcards – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom’s Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood...

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #1 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/19