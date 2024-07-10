ULTIMATES #2 Features The Unexpected Debut Of [SPOILER] As The Team Attacks Midas' White House

In the new Ultimate Universe, the diabolical genius known as The Maker (the original Ultimate Universe's Mister Fantastic) used time travel to create his ideal Earth by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a superhero.

He also established a secret council of supervillains, The Maker's Council, that rules the world from the shadows.

However, The Maker is now gone, locked away for the next seventeen months by inventor Howard Stark. Howard's teenage son, Tony, has taken on the codename Iron Lad and teamed up with Captain America, Thor, Sif and Doom (this world's Reed Richards...we think) to set things right.

The team quickly learned they can't just expect people to take up their fight against the darkness that rules the world. Heroes need to be inspired - and the Ultimate will need all the help they can get, starting with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne who have now suited up as Giant-Man and The Wasp.

In today's Ultimates #2, Steve Rogers learns what became of the United States under The Maker's watch. While we're only shown snippets, noteworthy events include The Maker landing on the moon, JFK being assassinated as Iron Man failed to save him, and The Maker somehow turning Galactus away from Earth.

Roxxon is shown polluting the planet, The Punisher goes on a rampage in what looks like 1970s New York, with a right-wing group rallying around his symbol years later.

In the present day, the Ultimates attack the White House and Midas, its new owner in what's become the North American Union and Regional Subsidiaries under his watch.

A battle ensues which sheds more light on just how twisted America is on Earth-6160, culminating with the reveal that Midas has been keeping America Chavez locked up beneath the Oval Office. Captain America breaks the villain's neck and frees America; needless to say, her abilities should be crucial in the war to come and the quest to restore this universe to what it should be.

Check out some excerpts from Ultimates #2 below.

SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED! Captain America reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations...by visiting the White House! Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters...but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160.

ULTIMATES #2

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Artwork by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN