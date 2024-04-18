ULTIMATES Trailer Gives Earth's Mightiest Heroes Only Two Years To Fix Their Broken Universe

Following the blockbuster launches of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men, the highly anticipated next title in Marvel's new Ultimate Universe arrives this June: Ultimates.

Directly spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's foundation for the new Ultimate line, Ultimates will be written by Deniz Camp, known for his thought-provoking and socially relevant work on titles like Children of the Vault and 20th Century Men, and drawn by rising superstar Juan Frigeri, an artist who has received acclaim for Invincible Iron Man.

The series will introduce the all-new superhero team that will usher in the next wave of bold storytelling within the new Ultimate Universe.

Months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor, and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change.

Over two years, they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows. Today, you can see their opening efforts in the all-new Ultimates #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork from both Ultimates #1 and Free Comic Book Day 2024: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1.

"The new Ultimates line is the most exciting super hero comics event in years, and it’s humbling to be a part of it!" Camp says. "We are reinventing these classic characters and archetypes to be as surprising and vital as when they were first introduced."

"Our Ultimates is an evolution not just of the Avengers, but of the whole super hero team concept; from the grand and operatic to the small and personal, The Ultimates will feel like no Avengers or Ultimates comic ever before," he adds. "That's our ambition, anyway; tune in to find out if we succeed."

In 2002, Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's influential Ultimates series revolutionized the superhero epic, and its impact is still felt today. Now, 20 years later, Camp and Frigeri look to return the series to greatness with a modern take for a new world and a new generation of readers.

Check out the trailer below.

ULTIMATES #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/5