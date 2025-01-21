UNCANNY X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Returns To Marvel For New WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE Comic Book Series

During his groundbreaking 16-year Uncanny X-Men run, Chris Claremont transformed Marvel's Merry Mutants into the pop culture phenomenon they are today.

Now, his unparalleled impact on the franchise continues with all-new stories that add new depth and revelations to this influential era. This April, Claremont returns to a key turning point for one of the X-Men's most iconic duos in the pages of Wolverine and Kitty Pryde.

Teaming up with rising star artist Damian Couceiro (X-Men Unlimited), Claremont will further reveal Wolverine and Kitty's adventures in Japan, following their beloved 1984-1985 team-up series, Kitty Pryde and Wolverine. The saga pits the pair against all-new villains while they forge the incredible bond that redefined them as characters.

The series will also feature covers delivered by another legendary X-Men talent, artist Alan Davis.

When Kitty Pryde nearly lost her soul to Ogun during her journey to Japan, Logan was there to keep the youngest X-Man on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with Mariko Yashida, it’s going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love! An all-new adventure that at last tells the full story of the duo’s journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters who they are today.

"It’s really great returning to this arc, especially since it’s being presented by a wonderful artist, Damian Couceiro!" Claremont said in a press release today. "It’s the story of what happens between the end of the original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine mini-series and Logan and Pryde's return home to rejoin the X-Men. Five issues, more than a single story, complete with surprises galore!"

Editor Mark Basso added, "Obviously, that Kitty Pryde and Wolverine miniseries is so iconic, taking Kitty from the ‘junior’ X-Man to the fully fledged hero we see when she returns to New York. But there was a clear gap between the end of this Ogun situation and when Wolverine and Kitty arrive in New York in Uncanny X-Men #192, and we were thrilled Chris was ready to show what happened in that intervening window."

"Why was Kitty in such a different headspace when they got back? And hey, where’d Kitty’s father get to? Now you’ll get to see..."

Check out Davis' main Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #1 cover below along with stunning variant covers by Adi Granov, Marcus To, and Rickie Yagawa.