WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 Variant Cover Features A Fiery New Look At Firestar's Updated Costume

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 Variant Cover Features A Fiery New Look At Firestar's Updated Costume

Marvel Comics will relaunch West Coast Avengers later this year and we now have a new look at Firestar's overhauled costume for her return to the ranks of Earth's (California's?) Mightiest Heroes...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This November, the West Coast is the best coast to be on as Earth's Mightiest Heroes reopen operations in sunny California. Playing out in the pages of writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim's new West Coast Avengers comic, this reunion drops right in time for the iconic title's 40th anniversary.

The series will feature a stacked lineup of A-List heroes including Iron Man, War Machine, Spider-Woman, Firestar, and a mysteriously redeemed Ultron.

Today, you can check out an all-new cover for the debut issue by best-selling cover artist, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. Also available as a virgin variant cover, Artgerm's latest piece spotlights Firestar who makes her grand return to the Avengers following her buzzworthy stint in the X-Men family of titles. 

Firestar, whose real name is Angelica "Angel" Jones, first appeared in the animated Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and made her comic debut a few years later in 1985's Uncanny X-Men #193. She's a mutant with the ability to generate and manipulate microwave radiation, allowing her to fly and produce intense heat blasts.

Originally a member of the Hellions, she later joined the New Warriors, Avengers, and X-Men. During the recent Krakoa age, Firestar went undercover in the anti-mutant group Orchis to gather intel for the resistance. However, her actions still upset some of her fellow mutants, likely explaining why she's rejoining The Avengers.

Here's the official description for West Coast Avengers #1:

Ultron returns...redeemed? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers - one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow...for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

"Redemption has been on my mind this year, and we'll see who can be redeemed on the West Coast," Duggan previously said of the series. "It's a fun action story, but it's also an Ultron tale - and one of my biggest Marvel swings yet."

"I previously had the pleasure of writing a pretty great horror story about Ultron wearing Pym's face, and this is a very different tale with one of my favorite Marvel characters, in one of my favorite legacy titles in the city that has been my home for so long," he teased. "Wait until you see what Danny Kim is cooking up. Find redemption in November in the city of Angels."

Check out Artgerm's cover for West Coast Avengers #1 below and stay tuned for updates.

WCAVEN2024001-Artgerm

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by DANNY KIM
Cover by BEN HARVEY
Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU
On Sale 11/27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: The 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man Details Reveal More About Spidey's Deal With Doctor Doom
Related:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: "The 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man" Details Reveal More About Spidey's Deal With Doctor Doom
SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics Unveils Miles Morales' New Costume...And It's Made From Vibranium!
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics Unveils Miles Morales' New Costume...And It's Made From Vibranium!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/27/2024, 11:54 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Monkeyballs2
Monkeyballs2 - 8/27/2024, 12:38 PM
@Nomis929 - Did you yank your crank to live-action Firestar when that aired? You know, back when you were 40?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/27/2024, 1:05 PM
@Nomis929 - What in the dickens is Spidey doing with his hands?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/27/2024, 11:58 AM
Slow news day? The costume has been around since Firestar joined the X-Men back on Krakoa last year. The art is new, the costume isn’t.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/27/2024, 12:14 PM
Firestar's mini-series was one of the first non-GI Joe books I bought when I was a kid. Always had a soft spot for her since Spidey's Amazing Friends.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder