WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 Variant Cover Features A Fiery New Look At Firestar's Updated Costume

This November, the West Coast is the best coast to be on as Earth's Mightiest Heroes reopen operations in sunny California. Playing out in the pages of writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim's new West Coast Avengers comic, this reunion drops right in time for the iconic title's 40th anniversary.

The series will feature a stacked lineup of A-List heroes including Iron Man, War Machine, Spider-Woman, Firestar, and a mysteriously redeemed Ultron.

Today, you can check out an all-new cover for the debut issue by best-selling cover artist, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. Also available as a virgin variant cover, Artgerm's latest piece spotlights Firestar who makes her grand return to the Avengers following her buzzworthy stint in the X-Men family of titles.

Firestar, whose real name is Angelica "Angel" Jones, first appeared in the animated Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and made her comic debut a few years later in 1985's Uncanny X-Men #193. She's a mutant with the ability to generate and manipulate microwave radiation, allowing her to fly and produce intense heat blasts.

Originally a member of the Hellions, she later joined the New Warriors, Avengers, and X-Men. During the recent Krakoa age, Firestar went undercover in the anti-mutant group Orchis to gather intel for the resistance. However, her actions still upset some of her fellow mutants, likely explaining why she's rejoining The Avengers.

Here's the official description for West Coast Avengers #1:

Ultron returns...redeemed? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers - one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow...for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

"Redemption has been on my mind this year, and we'll see who can be redeemed on the West Coast," Duggan previously said of the series. "It's a fun action story, but it's also an Ultron tale - and one of my biggest Marvel swings yet."

"I previously had the pleasure of writing a pretty great horror story about Ultron wearing Pym's face, and this is a very different tale with one of my favorite Marvel characters, in one of my favorite legacy titles in the city that has been my home for so long," he teased. "Wait until you see what Danny Kim is cooking up. Find redemption in November in the city of Angels."

Check out Artgerm's cover for West Coast Avengers #1 below and stay tuned for updates.

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by DANNY KIM

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

On Sale 11/27