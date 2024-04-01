New BTS Image Of Jon Bernthal On The Set Of DAREDEVIL:BORN AGAIN Surfaces Online

A lucky fan has managed to snag a shot of actor Jon Bernthal on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

In the photo, it looks as if Bernthal's Frank Castle is definitely still taking the fight to the bad guys, based on the makeup on Bernthal's face.

Here's the first look at #ThePunisher star Jon Bernthal on set for the production of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN!



(via IG user littlepandapit) pic.twitter.com/gCcBgbna8i — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 31, 2024

What role do you think Frank Castle will play in the series? There's a strong rumor that Kingpin and Daredevil's crime war will turn deadly for some of Matt Murdock's closest allies and if that rumor proves true, Frank will likely want to put the Kingpin down for good.

Bernthal previously declined to confirm Punisher's return but this set photo would indicate that he'll be back.

In a previous interview with ScreenRant, Bernthal stated, "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Filming on Daredevil: Born Again resumed in late January, following the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes. The upcoming show will purportedly focus on Fisk running for mayor of New York City.

Feige had the opportunity to examine the footage and act swiftly to implement significant alterations while the production was halted during the strikes.

A new showrunner (The Punisher and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan's Dario Scardapane), directors ( Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead) and a few familiar faces from the Netflix Daredevil series have been brought in to appease Kevin Feige, who reportedly was not impressed by early footage filmed under the previous showrunners.

After the revamp, it's also believed that the original 18-episode order of Born Again has been drastically trimmed. The current consensus is that the series will run between eight and twelve episodes, with a possible midseason break.

Currently, Born Again is without an exact release date but it's said to be part of Phase Five of the MCU, which ends on May 02, 2025, with Thunderbolts.

Phase Six is currently slated to begin on July 25, 2025, with Fantastic Four but that release date might be in danger if Marvel doesn't lock down the cast for Marvel's "first family."