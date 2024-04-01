New BTS Image Of Jon Bernthal On The Set Of DAREDEVIL:BORN AGAIN Surfaces Online

A new image of a bruised and bloody Jon Bernthal has surfaced which indicates that Frank Castle is having a rough go in Daredevil: Born Again.

By MarkJulian - Apr 01, 2024 11:04 AM EST
A lucky fan has managed to snag a shot of actor Jon Bernthal on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

In the photo, it looks as if Bernthal's Frank Castle is definitely still taking the fight to the bad guys, based on the makeup on Bernthal's face.

What role do you think Frank Castle will play in the series? There's a strong rumor that Kingpin and Daredevil's crime war will turn deadly for some of Matt Murdock's closest allies and if that rumor proves true, Frank will likely want to put the Kingpin down for good.

Bernthal previously declined to confirm Punisher's return but this set photo would indicate that he'll be back.

In a previous interview with ScreenRant, Bernthal stated, "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Filming on Daredevil: Born Again resumed in late January, following the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes. The upcoming show will purportedly focus on Fisk running for mayor of New York City.

Feige had the opportunity to examine the footage and act swiftly to implement significant alterations while the production was halted during the strikes.

A new showrunner (The Punisher and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan's Dario Scardapane), directors ( Moon Knight and Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead) and a few familiar faces from the Netflix Daredevil series have been brought in to appease Kevin Feige, who reportedly was not impressed by early footage filmed under the previous showrunners.

After the revamp, it's also believed that the original 18-episode order of Born Again has been drastically trimmed. The current consensus is that the series will run between eight and twelve episodes, with a possible midseason break.

Currently, Born Again is without an exact release date but it's said to be part of Phase Five of the MCU, which ends on May 02, 2025, with Thunderbolts.

Phase Six is currently slated to begin on July 25, 2025, with Fantastic Four but that release date might be in danger if Marvel doesn't lock down the cast for Marvel's "first family."

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/1/2024, 11:22 AM
Welcome back, Frank.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 4/1/2024, 11:22 AM
The big, bad Punisher is back!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/1/2024, 11:22 AM
User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 4/1/2024, 11:23 AM
Confirmation the Frank gets a big ol' hickey.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/1/2024, 11:30 AM
@RedFury -

You jelly?
RedFury
RedFury - 4/1/2024, 11:32 AM
@DrReedRichards - ummmm of course!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/1/2024, 11:39 AM
@RedFury -

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 4/1/2024, 11:51 AM
@DrReedRichards - lmao, now that's a gif.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/1/2024, 11:25 AM
Now just give us a new Punisher tv show that's a straight adaptation of the MAX series by Ennis.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/1/2024, 11:30 AM
@soberchimera - I just want a Punisher show with single arc episodes. Just Frank punishing every episode, everything nicely wrapped up at the end because they’re dead.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/1/2024, 11:33 AM
Looks like he's sitting next to his danger double
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/1/2024, 11:34 AM
Currently doing a rewatch of DareDevil and I'm on Season 2. I'm on the episode right before they start the trial. Can't wait.
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/1/2024, 11:35 AM
@QuietStorm - [frick]ing loved that scene! I LOVED IT
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 11:39 AM
@QuietStorm - say what you want about The Hand Stuff but that initial four episode arc with Matt vs Frank is pretty perfect imo.

?si=b07-PuZ17K8_AXDq
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/1/2024, 11:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - The Mrs does most of the MCU but hasnt watched too many of the older tv shows. But she damn sure saw me watching this and anytime the Punisher was on screen she sat down and watched. You're right, the Matt v Frank stuff was fantastic!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 11:37 AM
The best live action Punisher imo (haven’t seen Ray Stevenson tbf).

User Comment Image

Can’t wait to see him again in the role!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/1/2024, 11:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I really enjoy the intensity he brings to the role. I legit believe this man has vengeance coursing through his veins.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/1/2024, 11:38 AM
i hope they go all out and just continue where they left off since its all canon. get some references on how everyone was affected by the snap to make it feel official and go from there.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/1/2024, 11:38 AM
THAT’S HIM!….POINTING!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/1/2024, 11:42 AM
Wish they’d just give him the slicked back hair, its hard to believe punisher sits in a barbershop to get a fade cut. It’s the little details

User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 11:51 AM
@Matchesz - Funny you mentioned this - I thought the same thing. Frank gets a fade and puts gel in his hair, and then messes with it in the mirror until he gets just the right spiked-up look? But then I remember that we’re back in the MCU proper so … things get a little less gritty.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/1/2024, 11:59 AM
@SuperJefe - he was exuding too much toxic masculinity they had to metro him up a bit 😂
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 12:05 PM
@Matchesz - 😂 well hell, then let’s bring back the white boots.
garu
garu - 4/1/2024, 11:43 AM
I hope he punishes the ones who need punishin' and dwindles love around
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 11:46 AM
He’d be a fun guy to grab a beer with.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/1/2024, 11:47 AM
Make him more like an entity like a boogeyman. just like what they did in the first few episodes of netflix daredevil S2. i don't need a backstory of his family.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/1/2024, 12:21 PM
@Gabimaru - THIS.

He should feel like a specter. Like Batman almost, where he’s this enigma to the public at this point. Never know when he will appear when you’re a criminal
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/1/2024, 12:26 PM
@GhostDog - exactly! That's what's daredevil s2 capture. His unstoppable force of nature. I would like his series (if disney does it) to be perspective of his victims.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/1/2024, 12:38 PM
@Gabimaru - yea season 2 of DD is still the best grounded realization of punisher as an idea. From capturing him as a force, to what he stands for.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/1/2024, 11:50 AM
Love Bernthal’s Punisher but my only issue with his portrayal in the Netflix series is how they tied his family’s murders to his past in the military. The whole point of Punisher is that he is standing up for all of the victims of unnecessary, unmanaged/rampant criminal activity. If it weren’t his family killed that day it would have been another family.

The second you tie his family’s killing to some elaborate criminal conspiracy from his past, you make Frank quasi responsible. Same goes for Batman. Joe Chill is meant to be some random guy who was either a career criminal or just down on his luck. The Wayne’s murder shouldn’t be a hit or tied to a larger conspiracy.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/1/2024, 12:04 PM
@BruceWayng - 100% agree with you on Batman’s origin. The amount of ridiculous Joe Chill stories over the years (his brother, his son, his mother was the Wayne’s maid, he gets cancer, Batman works with him, ad nauseam,) are all worse than the simple premise of: a random criminal’s violent act creates the world’s greatest detective.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2024, 11:52 AM
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/1/2024, 11:53 AM
Wasn't this already posted?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/1/2024, 11:56 AM
X-MEN 97 has been Amazing

Deadpool & Wolverine and Daredevil Born Again are the 2 that need to bring back the

MCU for the disaster of Phase 4 and 5 so far
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 4/1/2024, 11:59 AM
Welcome Back, Frank!
Also, guys… The FF cast was already announced.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 4/1/2024, 12:08 PM
'Frank Castle is having a rough go in Daredevil: Born Again.'

==== When DOESN`T Frank Castle have a 'rough go'...??

That`s why we love him....
He`s The Energizer Bunny (with a machine gun)....
He takes a licking, and keeps on kicking (Ass)!
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 4/1/2024, 12:09 PM
I know Disney will ruin this. Echo showed me this with how they ruined kingpin.

Someone please give me hope about this Daredevil show...they didnt bother to bring back the original creative team...
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/1/2024, 12:20 PM
@EnergyVamp - silver lining is they brought someone on who worked on those Netflix shows. At least they have someone who was apart of that world and understand how it worked
RolandD
RolandD - 4/1/2024, 12:40 PM
@EnergyVamp - Pretty sure each season of the. Netflix Shona a different creative team but they got him right each season. I have hope.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/1/2024, 12:20 PM
Get ready for Frank....

To have a boyfriend...

The MCU formula nowadays
