THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing Specific Type Of Actor For DCU's Batman

Superman is already in post-production but when it comes to plans for the DCU's Batman and Wonder Woman, we remain largely in the dark. James Gunn doesn't appear to be in any huge rush to fill those roles, and has instead been focused on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns in recent weeks.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti remains attached to direct The Brave and the Bold but his commitments to HBO's IT prequel, Welcome to Derry, have seemingly made the reboot less of a priority.

There's also the small matter of Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II being on the way after The Penguin has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It should go without saying then that the pressure is on to cast the perfect Bruce Wayne for the DCU.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who has been on a roll lately with DCU leaks, has today revealed, "[DC Studios] want to cast a middle-aged man to play the DCU Batman."

This isn't overly surprising because this Batman will be the father of a 10-year-old boy and someone who has protected Gotham City for dec-wait, this all sounds a bit Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, doesn't it?

When Zack Snyder was casting that movie, we learned early on he was searching for a middle-aged Bruce, explaining why names like Josh Brolin and Ben Affleck (who was eventually cast) being in the mix. Now, it seems the DCU is doing the same despite having a youthful Superman in 31-year-old David Coresnwet.

It's worth noting that some fans have already expressed concern over the age of many characters in this shared world, including Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler, 59), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion, 53), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi, 45). It seems the DCU will be full of experienced superheroes and a world with a pre-established history, much of which we won't get to see.

Talking at the beginning of 2023 about DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold, Gunn said: "This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin."

"It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

His DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

As noted, The Brave and the Bold's story will revolve around Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin.

The Brave and The Bold still doesn't have a confirmed release date. Recently, it's been claimed Warner Bros. Discovery is mulling over the idea of making Robert Pattinson's Batman the DCU's Dark Knight.