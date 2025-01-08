THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Director Andy Muschietti Confirms Robert Pattinson Will NOT Be The DCU's Batman

Andy Muschietti, who will helm The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios, has put any speculation that The Batman star Robert Pattinson will be the DCU's Dark Knight to rest...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Just after Christmas, we got the disappointing news that Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel - which no longer seems to be titled "The Batman - Part II" - had been hit with a major delay, and won't arrive in theaters until October 1, 2027.

Despite DC Studios co-head James Gunn taking to social media to state that the delay was simply down to the fact that the script hasn't been finished, speculation mounted that some recent rumors relating to Gunn wanting to bring star Robert Pattinson in as the DCU's Dark Knight might be the real reason.

Gunn has previously admitted that he did consider keeping Pattinson on as Batman, and insider Jeff Sneider is still adamant that this is the course of action the Superman director wants to take.

Even if there is some truth to this, we have now heard from the director of The Brave and the Bold, Andy Muschietti, who made it abundantly clear that Pattinson will not be the DCU's Caped Crusader during an appearance on the Radio TU show.

Translated from Spanish (via Reel Anarchy).

"As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe. However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day."

"Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive," The Flash director continued. "What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film. We are talking about the story and the tone."

Though the ultimate decision isn't Muschietti's to make, he would know if a new Batman actor was going to be cast for the movie he's set to direct, so we can probably go by what he says and put any rumors about Reeves' BatVerse being folded into the DCU to bed.

We can also take this as confirmation that Muschietti is still attached to direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold despite rumors to the contrary.

“We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Peter Safran said in a joint statement at the time. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame.

So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

Along with a new take on the Dark Knight, The Brave and the Bold will introduce a very different Robin in the form of Damian Wayne, a "murderous tween raised by assassins who also happens to be the son Batman never knew he had."

1 2
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 1/8/2025, 1:21 PM
Good...
The1st
The1st - 1/8/2025, 1:37 PM
@OptimusRhyme - Yes...gooood.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 1/8/2025, 1:24 PM
Good! Not a fan! Christian Bale back in the day would’ve been great!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/8/2025, 1:24 PM
A stretch of credibilty no one could believe.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/8/2025, 1:24 PM
Is he hinting at the DCU's Batman movie not releasing until after Reeves is done with his version of the character ? It kind of comes off that way. As for his involvement in the movie's development, I honestly can't see it happening. Notice how he says "there are good intentions for now". The movie is so far out from release that there's no reason to announce his departure, but I think he himself knows he's out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 2:28 PM
@TheJok3r - Reeves recent comments come off that way too. Also like you say, Muschietti might not end up even doing his version, so he's probably not the best authority on who will end up being Batman right now.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/8/2025, 1:24 PM
Gunn is gonna debunk this by being extra vague 😅😬
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2025, 1:25 PM
I'm glad about that.

In my opinion, the only good casting ever to date for Batman was Ben Affleck, and sadly he was never allowed to be in a good film
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/8/2025, 1:32 PM
@Izaizaiza - i actually think george clooney was a good batmam casting. Problem is he was cast in a comedy farce. I think if he did what they got keaton or bale to do (much more serious), he would have done much better. He was literally real life bruce wayne. Rich bachelor. And he was a good actor. If keaton doesnt do batman beyond, i would love to see clooney as a bitter pissed off old man bruce.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/8/2025, 1:38 PM
@Izaizaiza - A Man of Steel sequel in 2015, followed by a Ben Affleck directed solo Batman movie in 2016 would've been a far better choice for DC on film than what we got with BVS.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2025, 1:42 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - those are some good points! I agree, Cooney could have killed it in a different film
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2025, 1:43 PM
@TheJok3r - Yep. I agree with that. I would have liked to see a Man of steel sequel 2. That kind of fixed the problems with the first one, instead of doubling down on them like they did with Batman versus Superman
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 1:27 PM
good, now if only he can confirm that he will not be directing the film then we'll all be happy.
Earleverlasting
Earleverlasting - 1/8/2025, 1:28 PM
I would rather hear it from Gunn or Reeves not for Andy he has not much to say eventually he’s gonna want to quit superhero
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 1:30 PM
whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy??

Man, I'm pissed but I rather hear it from Gunn.

This is when his big mouth matters
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 1:38 PM
@comicfan100 - agreed

I have been a big fan of Reeves take on these characters thus far but I still don’t think that stylized yet grounded universe fits in with the DCU we have seen as of now.

Let Matt have his version as well as the DCU which will likely be more comic book-y anyway which is good since it will give variety…

Plus I like the idea of the DCU Batman already being established and have a Bat Family to an extent with Damian being introduced which could give us a new angle for that character we haven’t seen on screen which is as a father.

The audiences are smart enough to figure out that they would be watching 2 different versions of the character.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/8/2025, 2:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image

Thought you of all people would have loved hearing this from someone else other than Gunn
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 2:35 PM
@BlackStar25 - 😂. You got me. Very true.

I guess I just don’t want to believe it. 😩

I want Pattibaby as our Batman🥹

And I did say this is when Gunn’s big mouth matters, so you got cut me some slack there. 😏
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/8/2025, 2:42 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Lol! Fair enough.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 1/8/2025, 1:30 PM
Duh. Matt would have to sacrifice so much creative freedom to have his Batman tied to a cinematic universe. And we know that the DCU is a universe that we're being dropped in the middle of.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 2:39 PM
@comicfan100 - Not really. The Batman takesd place in 2021/2022 and The Batman part II is said to take place later that year. If Part III takes place soon after part II and Matt Reeves already has an idea of what happens, then I can't see it being a problem to work around continuity wise.

His script for The Batman part II will probably be finished before Brave and the Bold and he already has a clear idea of how his trilogy and story wraps up, so he'd get to set the pace on this Batman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 2:42 PM
Worst thing I can think of that might be restrictive to him is that he might not have thought of who he wants as the villain for Part III and the DCU might get there first. Then he'd have to think of another villain (or just do another version of that villain, as might be the case with the Clayface movie).
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/8/2025, 1:32 PM
So if they are waiting for Reeve's films to finish, wouldnt that be a while? I thought there was supposed to be a third movie planned in the Reeves Batman story.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/8/2025, 1:40 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Yep, there's a 3rd film and at least two series in the works (Penguin and rumored Joker). If I had to guess, I'd say the DCU's Batman will be limited to showing up in other projects, such as JL before getting his solo outing once Reeves is done.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/8/2025, 2:15 PM
@TheJok3r - I could see that being the case. Kind of hard to have a successful DCU without Batman, so if they are going to wait for Reeves, they need to do something.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/8/2025, 1:33 PM
Good. Now way i'm buying that the wildly incompetent Reevesverse Batman is the same one taking on Clayface and Dr Phosphorus in the DCU.

User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 1:57 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - I liked the movie but yeah that Batman lost to the Riddler throughout the enitre movie, couldn't solve one riddle in time. Greatest detective my ass.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 1/8/2025, 2:39 PM
@Urubrodi - He’s the only Batman that was committed to getting 10,000 steps a day.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/8/2025, 1:34 PM
"[T]he Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe. *** What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other."
User Comment Image
Bboyfergie
Bboyfergie - 1/8/2025, 1:36 PM
Most seem to agree this is for the best. However, I wouldn't take Mushchietti as the final authority on this. I still don't see him ultimately directing the film. He's still attached as director in the same way Gadot was convinced she was staying on as Wonder Woman. Gunn's promises mean nothing if he simply changes his mind.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/8/2025, 1:39 PM
Good, he works better as a younger, more brash Batman dealing with grounded threats. Let the DCU have its own take on the character.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/8/2025, 1:39 PM
"This is not true" - James Gunn
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/8/2025, 1:46 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 😂
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/8/2025, 1:40 PM
Think it was kinda obvious from the Creature Commandos silhouette, but nice to have confirmation. Now he better hurry up with the script so casting can begin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 1:42 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , I see Thais maybe coming out earlier now

Hopefully it isn’t rushed
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/8/2025, 1:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - thais? Maybe I missed something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 2:00 PM
@bkmeijer1 - this I mean

Just a typo
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/8/2025, 1:40 PM
Seriously starting to get the level of Hype I got back in 2016 when DCEU and MCU phase 3 were getting going

Can't wait to see who plays DCU Batman and MCU T'Challa Black Panther
Knightrider
Knightrider - 1/8/2025, 1:41 PM
This just reminds of when WB tried to make a JL movie but had The Dark Knight films still going, and when MoS was being produced and there was talk of trying to link the TDK to both.

Honestly, I think the best approach, I hate to say it, is cancel The Batman 2.

For the general audience they might be confused or even over-exposed to multiple Batman movies. And since this new DCU is just starting I feel consistent is key.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/8/2025, 1:45 PM
@Knightrider - Why would they cancel something that's actually working for them (both movies and series) in favor of something unproven ? They can still have their cake and eat it too. Reeves handles the solo projects, while the DCU Batman appears in and elevates other projects until Reeves is done.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

