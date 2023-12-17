DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Says Matt Reeves' ARKHAM TV Series Is Set In The DCU

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Says Matt Reeves' ARKHAM TV Series Is Set In The DCU DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Says Matt Reeves' ARKHAM TV Series Is Set In The DCU

In a surprising turn of events, it seems the Arkham TV series being developed by The Batman director Matt Reeves' will be set in the DCU.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 17, 2023 03:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Coming off the successful release of The Batman, director Matt Reeves was confirmed to be working on a sequel, a spinoff television series for Max focusing on The Penguin and a second television series set to explore the grounds of Arkham Asylum.

All three projects were assumed to be Elseworlds titles, existing outside the confines of the DCU but that's not the case according to DC Studios co-chair James Gunn.

Taking to social media, Gunn shared that the Arkham Asylum series will be under the umbrella of the DCU- prompting fans to wonder how the show will tie into The Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Image

Back in March 2022, prior to the release of The Batman in theaters, Reeves first shared that his second television series would connect to Arkham Asylum. This update came after the show was first announced back in July 2020 as an untitled spinoff.

But it should be noted that the series actually started out as a show that focused on the Gotham City Police Department, partially inspired by Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka's 2002 Gotham Central comic book, with Reeves stating that during the show's development, it evolved into focusing more on Arkham Asylum.

"The GCPD thing, that story has story has kinda evolved. We've actually now [moved] more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters...it's like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham," said Reeves.

Based on prior comments from Reeves, it certainly sounds as if the show was initially developed to tie into The Batman so it will be interesting to see if it was Gunn or Reeves who had the idea to connect it to the DCU.

 Antonio Campos, who served as showrunner on HBO's critically-acclaimed limited series, The Staircase, is leading development on the Arkham Asylum TV show for Reeves. He replaced Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire) who departed the show over creative differences.

It should be noted that there are unconfirmed and conflicting reports that Reeves has now circled back to developing his idea for a GCPD TV show, separate from the Arkham Asylum series. We'll wait for word from Gunn or Reeves before reporting on these rumors as fact.

However, it should be noted that in Gunn's post on Threads above, he makes no mention of the GCPD show, confirming that Reeves is only working on three Batman-related projects at the moment.

Gunn also states that the Arkham show was always developed with the DCU in mind.

Image

CDN media

The 8-episode spinoff, The Penguin, is currently scheduled to be released on Max in late-2024 while The Batman- Part II is slated to arrive in North American theaters on October 3, 2025.

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says Lack Of DC Content In 2024 Is Great For Upcoming DCU Reboot
Related:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Says Lack Of DC Content In 2024 Is "Great" For Upcoming DCU Reboot
DC Studios' Boss James Gunn Clarifies Recent DCU Confusion; Says Elseworlds Titles Need To Be Exceptional
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' Boss James Gunn Clarifies Recent DCU Confusion; Says Elseworlds Titles Need To Be "Exceptional"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

DocSpock - 12/17/2023, 3:32 PM

1) This makes no sense.

2) This Just in. James Gunn tweets that he debunks that he said that is his previous tweet.
sully - 12/17/2023, 3:34 PM
@DocSpock - James Gunn has a big social media presence solely because he likes to hear and see himself talk/type. He never remembers whatever he says because he's too focused on his own ego.
DocSpock - 12/17/2023, 3:36 PM
@sully -

I think you are exactly right. Here's a tequila shot & a cookie.
AleSir19 - 12/17/2023, 4:03 PM
@DocSpock - People are stupid. What he clearly means Is that, Yes those films are part of the DCU, but the Elseworlds part of it.

Elseworld propierties are part of the DCU.
FireandBlood - 12/17/2023, 3:33 PM
Already hijacking Reeves’ projects for his DCU. This is gonna be a shitshow
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 3:38 PM
@FireandBlood -
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 4:01 PM
@FireandBlood - This is probably why they should've waited until after Reeves trilogy was finished to start the DCU.
TheRationalNerd - 12/17/2023, 3:35 PM
I think he meant this will be part of the Elseworlds universe tied into the DCU as a whole.
marvel72 - 12/17/2023, 3:39 PM
I thought it would be set in The Batman universe, this make zero sense.
Th3Batman - 12/17/2023, 3:41 PM
Reeves will have a hand in developing every Batman-related project, be it within his own universe or the dcu. What this tells me is that Gunn has realized that Batman is a shared universe within a shared universe, and he's trusting Reeves to keep it on track while he focuses on other corners of DC.

An Arkham show set within an established DCU makes more sense than it would within Reeves' universe, as it can include every villain, be it realistic ones or fantastical ones.

I'm also willing to bet Reeves will play a key role in the development of The Beave and the Bold, as well as who ends up directing it.
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 3:41 PM
It's because this is the only way to set up a rogues gallery for the DCU Batman since Brave and the bold will most likely be a one-off to introduce a Batman that's not Pattinson.
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 3:42 PM
Can I just say DCU Batman is the one casting I'm most nervous to find out in the years to come.
Th3Batman - 12/17/2023, 3:47 PM
@MCUKnight11 - WB has a good track record when it comes to casting Batman, so I don't think there's anything to worry about. Out of the 6 live action Batmen we've gotten since 1989, only 1 didn't work out, and that had more to do with the script than the actor.
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 3:46 PM
Wonder if this means Penguin will be the only spinoff we see? This could mean the new priority is to wrap up Reeves trilogy as quickly as possible to make way for the DCU Batman.
Th3Batman - 12/17/2023, 3:50 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Gunn just confirmed Reeves is working on multiple projects within his Batverse besides Penguin and Batman II. If I had to guess, I'd say we're getting a Catwoman series, followed by Batman III.
grif - 12/17/2023, 3:53 PM
cool. wont be watching this without batman in it.



TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2023, 3:55 PM
Huh , interesting since i honestly thought we would have that in Reeves own universe with Keoghan’s Joker…

However I guess it makes sense now since his Batman is still early into his crime fighting career and hasn’t really encountered a large amount of his rogue’s gallery while DCU Batman seems to already be established to an extent so this could be a good way to introduce his villains.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/17/2023, 4:04 PM
Seems like a good way to have your cake and eat it as well imo, this way Gunn can keep Reeves around while also being good for Reeves who gets to produce as much Batman content as is possible; although I do admit this can come off a tad confusing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder