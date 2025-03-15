James Gunn And Peter Safran Plan To Release Three DC Movies A Year

James Gunn And Peter Safran Plan To Release Three DC Movies A Year

James Gunn and Peter Safran have provided more detail on the release structure for upcoming DC Studios projects including live action and animated series for Max.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 15, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: The Wrap

The DCU will truly begin on July 11 when Superman flies into theaters. Although Creature Commandos, released back in December of 2024, was technically the first DCU project, the new universe will truly begin with Superman, then continue with episodic projects like Lanterns on Max, the feature length film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will feature Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and continue with very differently styled projects like Clayface

The DCU is just getting started. Gunn and Safran recently spoke with The Wrap to detail their plan as far as frequency of output goes. Their goal, at least right now, is to release, “two live-action films and one animated film per year,” says Peter Safran. He also mentioned that they want something similar for Max, Warner Bros’ streaming service, where they want to release two live action series and one animated series per year, a lofty goal for a new universe that will undoubtedly help increase Max’s numbers. 

Gunn also commented on why some Hollywood movies see a drop in quality.

“As it’s been my experience working in Hollywood, the worst thing about the quality of Hollywood movies is that so many scripts get greenlit based on a date or based on this is an IP that we want to make, but not doing it properly,”

This is very much in line with Gunn’s many other comments about his experience in Hollywood and how he and Safran plan on doing things over at DC. Gunn also commented on the idea of making an interconnected universe of mediums that doesn’t require audiences to do their homework for every single project, something many people complain about regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

“We remain steadfast in making sure that each of these projects works as a standalone project, so that you can go see ‘Superman’ and you can watch ‘Lanterns’ without having to see both of them,” Gunn said, while also adding that “there’s going to be special things in there for people who have seen both.”

Undoubtedly, many moviegoers will appreciate the fact that the previous movies or shows aren’t required viewing material for every single project to come after it. At the same time, the fans that watch everything are sure to appreciate whatever special inclusions the writers and directors put in just for them.

With three movies and three series a year, the question then is this: what will 2027 hold for DC Studios? There are plenty of projects announced with no release date including The Authority, Swamp Thing, Waller, Paradise Lost, a Booster Gold project, Creature Commandos season two, and, most frustratingly, The Brave and the Bold. Which of these projects will go to Max and which will go to the big screen?

What do you think about Gunn and Safran’s three movies a year plan? Let us know in the comments!

Peter Safran's Rumored DC Studios Departure Could Pose A Major Problem For The DCU
Related:

Peter Safran's Rumored DC Studios Departure Could Pose A Major Problem For The DCU
CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Casting For A Character Named Caitlin Bates - Could This Be Killer Frost?
Recommended For You:

CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Casting For A Character Named "Caitlin Bates" - Could This Be Killer Frost?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/15/2025, 7:31 PM
User Comment Image
DraculaX
DraculaX - 3/15/2025, 7:38 PM
I guess
AvatarSupremacy
AvatarSupremacy - 3/15/2025, 7:46 PM
sure buddy ok

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder