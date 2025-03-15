James Gunn And Peter Safran Plan To Release Three DC Movies A Year

The DCU will truly begin on July 11 when Superman flies into theaters. Although Creature Commandos, released back in December of 2024, was technically the first DCU project, the new universe will truly begin with Superman, then continue with episodic projects like Lanterns on Max, the feature length film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will feature Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and continue with very differently styled projects like Clayface.

The DCU is just getting started. Gunn and Safran recently spoke with The Wrap to detail their plan as far as frequency of output goes. Their goal, at least right now, is to release, “two live-action films and one animated film per year,” says Peter Safran. He also mentioned that they want something similar for Max, Warner Bros’ streaming service, where they want to release two live action series and one animated series per year, a lofty goal for a new universe that will undoubtedly help increase Max’s numbers.

Gunn also commented on why some Hollywood movies see a drop in quality.

“As it’s been my experience working in Hollywood, the worst thing about the quality of Hollywood movies is that so many scripts get greenlit based on a date or based on this is an IP that we want to make, but not doing it properly,”

This is very much in line with Gunn’s many other comments about his experience in Hollywood and how he and Safran plan on doing things over at DC. Gunn also commented on the idea of making an interconnected universe of mediums that doesn’t require audiences to do their homework for every single project, something many people complain about regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We remain steadfast in making sure that each of these projects works as a standalone project, so that you can go see ‘Superman’ and you can watch ‘Lanterns’ without having to see both of them,” Gunn said, while also adding that “there’s going to be special things in there for people who have seen both.”

Undoubtedly, many moviegoers will appreciate the fact that the previous movies or shows aren’t required viewing material for every single project to come after it. At the same time, the fans that watch everything are sure to appreciate whatever special inclusions the writers and directors put in just for them.

With three movies and three series a year, the question then is this: what will 2027 hold for DC Studios? There are plenty of projects announced with no release date including The Authority, Swamp Thing, Waller, Paradise Lost, a Booster Gold project, Creature Commandos season two, and, most frustratingly, The Brave and the Bold. Which of these projects will go to Max and which will go to the big screen?

