SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That DC Studios Is Working On "Elseworlds" Opening For Non-DCU Projects

When DC Studios' DCU plans were first revealed, it was confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would release both movies, TV shows, and video games set in the same world and "Elseworlds" projects.

The Penguin was the first of those, while The Batman sequel also looks set to fall under that banner. The DC Studios intro has already been revealed and, according to Gunn, the plan is to put Superman front and centre in a bid to make him the face of the studio similar to MGM's lion.

However, we still haven't seen an "Elseworlds" logo which can be used to differentiate those alternate reality projects from the main DCU continuity.

Responding to a fan on social media, the DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director explained, "All DC television [and] film projects are now under DC Studios. Because Harley Quinn was developed long before us we didn’t think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there."

"On Penguin, which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios anim at the end," Gunn continued. "We’re currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening."

At the end of 2023, the filmmaker explained what a movie or TV show needs to be for a release under this "Elseworlds" banner.

"One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was there was no real consistency within the universe itself. This never meant - [and] I never said, as this is how we always envisioned it - all animated [and] video game content would be in the DCU."

"I did ([and] still) say MOST TV [and] film will be in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld tale (like Matt's The Batman), but it will have to be exceptional. Never mentioned streaming services but I like more people able to watch DC stories."

The comments below mark the first time we've heard from Gunn on DC since before the holidays. Hopefully, he'll return to sharing various DCU updates from here, particularly when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the likes of Lanterns, Sgt. Rock, and Clayface are right around the corner.

