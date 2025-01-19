SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That DC Studios Is Working On "Elseworlds" Opening For Non-DCU Projects

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That DC Studios Is Working On &quot;Elseworlds&quot; Opening For Non-DCU Projects

DC Studios boss James Gunn has shared an update on creating an "Elseworlds" logo for DC projects not set in the DCU, confirming that it's something he and Peter Safran remain hard at work on. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2025 07:01 AM EST
When DC Studios' DCU plans were first revealed, it was confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would release both movies, TV shows, and video games set in the same world and "Elseworlds" projects. 

The Penguin was the first of those, while The Batman sequel also looks set to fall under that banner. The DC Studios intro has already been revealed and, according to Gunn, the plan is to put Superman front and centre in a bid to make him the face of the studio similar to MGM's lion. 

However, we still haven't seen an "Elseworlds" logo which can be used to differentiate those alternate reality projects from the main DCU continuity. 

Responding to a fan on social media, the DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director explained, "All DC television [and] film projects are now under DC Studios. Because Harley Quinn was developed long before us we didn’t think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there."

"On Penguin, which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios anim at the end," Gunn continued. "We’re currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening."

At the end of 2023, the filmmaker explained what a movie or TV show needs to be for a release under this "Elseworlds" banner.

"One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was there was no real consistency within the universe itself. This never meant - [and] I never said, as this is how we always envisioned it - all animated [and] video game content would be in the DCU."

"I did ([and] still) say MOST TV [and] film will be in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld tale (like Matt's The Batman), but it will have to be exceptional. Never mentioned streaming services but I like more people able to watch DC stories."

The comments below mark the first time we've heard from Gunn on DC since before the holidays. Hopefully, he'll return to sharing various DCU updates from here, particularly when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the likes of Lanterns, Sgt. Rock, and Clayface are right around the corner. 

Check out his comments in full below and stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/19/2025, 7:12 AM
If your movie is too different to fit in the DCU, maybe make a different movie or a different DCU
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/19/2025, 7:18 AM
@UncleHarm1 - User Comment Image

Why begin breaking into off-world stories? Why not make the best version of the universe... first?

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/19/2025, 7:27 AM
@UncleHarm1 - They're keeping their options open, If Superman bombs, they still have Reeve's mediocre Batman universe to continue Batman for while longer, if Gunn's entire universe fails, they bring back the Synder cut universe

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/19/2025, 7:15 AM
Yes, you already told us they were making a non-connected solo film for Swamp Ass
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/19/2025, 7:25 AM
I'm kinda hoping it's the same logo in a different color with Red Son Superman and it saying "Elseworld" instead of "Studios". Simple but effective.
?feature=shared
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/19/2025, 7:27 AM
I dont care for shared universes anymore, just aim to make good movies.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/19/2025, 7:32 AM
@harryba11zack - Here Here. For fuccks sake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/19/2025, 7:37 AM
harryba11zack - I had to comment on this twice. Well said. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/19/2025, 7:32 AM
You all know how frustrated I get when I see or hear Gunn run his mouth about his plans.

In fact, @POWERDUDE to put your own frustration to rest about why I swear so much and the birth of my signature- For [frick]s Sake, you can blame Gunn for that.

I mean why can't this man just surprise us, it's bad enough you still haven't completed your Gods and Monsters slate, and now you're going on about a [frick]king opening.

This Elseworlds opening better blow our minds. Since you have announced your hard at work. [frick]ing hell this guy.

So now that comment pretty much confirms Patty Baby is not going to be the DCU’s Batman.

[frick]ing stop teasing us and surprise us.

For Fuccks Sake 🤬
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/19/2025, 7:38 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - well, he was asked about the opening fanfare. This is just part of his answer.

And I rather have him debunk stuff or clear things up on social media, because otherwise rumours really start running rampant and setting unmeetable expectations.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/19/2025, 7:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I rather have him shut the [frick] up like Feige. Why does he need to give an answer to everything.

How about… Wait and see. Or You’ll love it or No comment.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/19/2025, 7:46 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - he does only really answer a fraction of the stuff he's asked though, so for the most part he does shut the fuсk up.

And you don't have to read them, so you can still wait and see.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/19/2025, 7:53 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Stop. How does he answer just a fraction?? I think you confusing giving away the plot to giving away direction. DC had gone through so much of giving away the direction and underperforming, it’s time we bring in the suspense and overperform.

And you're right, I don’t have to read it but I’m a fan so I will and as I fan I’ll have my opinions and express them anytime and anywhere for everyone or no one to read or listen.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/19/2025, 8:20 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Feige let's all these fake rumors run rampant because they think it's free advertising, instead it makes them look like fools
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/19/2025, 7:38 AM
This studio will not have the legs. They will get 10 projects at the most. It's just not popular there isn't enough Gunn sheep and the box office numbers will show
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/19/2025, 8:15 AM
User Comment Image

