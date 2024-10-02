Swaybox Studios Test Reels Reveal What DC Studios' DYNAMIC DUO Could Look Like

Yesterday evening, we learned that DC Studios is moving forward with Dynamic Duo, a movie revolving around Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

The belief right now is that the animated project will be set in the DCU, presumably fleshing out the history between these characters before we catch up with them in the present day as Nightwing and Red Hood. Well, that's the hope, anyway.

The news has received positive and negative reactions from fans but the involvement of Swaybox Studios is undeniably intriguing. The company uses an innovative "Momo animation" that blends CGI, practical stop-motion elements, and live-action performances to create a new style of animation that's vastly different from what we're used to seeing on screen.

While we don't know exactly what Dynamic Duo will look like, some Swaybox test reels offer a glimpse at what the studio might be planning for the DC project.

It's certainly innovative and should be a unique way to explore the stories of Dick and Jason. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proved that superheroes can work in animation, though the difference there is that we'd already seen plenty of the wall-crawler in theaters. Fans have been waiting decades to see these two on screen and many would be happier with a live-action tale.

We've heard that the movie follows the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd a.k.a. the Robins. The duo call themselves the Dynamic Duo. They’re orphan thieves, best friends who share dreams of a better life, but their friendship will be tested by competing visions of a future out of which will come a new Dynamic Duo.

While it's not set in Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse, the filmmaker will produce (as he did wth Batman: Caped Crusader) and recently said of the project, "I have wanted to make a film with Arthur [Mintz] and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream."

You can learn more about Dynamic Duo here.