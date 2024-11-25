THE QUESTION Live-Action Series Rumored To Be In Early Development At DC Studios

THE QUESTION Live-Action Series Rumored To Be In Early Development At DC Studios

We don't have a lot to go on, but a new rumor is claiming that DC Studios is in the early stages of development on a live-action series based on The Question...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 25, 2024
There are quite a few projects currently in various stages of development at DC Studios, but James Gunn recently made it clear that not everything revealed during the initial DCU "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement is guaranteed to move forward.

With this in mind, it's best not to put too much stock in the following just yet, although the source has proven to be very reliable of late.

According to Nexus Point News' Apocalyptic Horseman, a live-action series based on The Question is in the works. He clarifies that nothing has been green-lit, and the project is only in the very early stages.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a possible Question show (rumors circled quite a bit back in the DCEU days), but the closest we've come to any kind of confirmation since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-heads of DC Studios is the latter liking a social media post wondering if there were any plans to introduce the character.

The Question was created by Steve Ditko, and was introduced as a Charlton Comics character in the pages of Blue Beetle No. 1 back in the late '60s. The original Question was an investigative reporter named Vic Sage, who donned his faceless mask and blue suit and tie to operate as a vigilante in Hub City.

When Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons were prevented from using the Charlton characters for Watchmen, The Question became their inspiration for Rorschach.

Later, in the New 52 continuity, The Question mantle was taken up by alcoholic ex-cop Renee Montoya, with Sage taking on the role of mentor before succumbing to lung cancer. Though Sage would ultimately re-assume the identity in the DC Rebirth era, Montoya still operated as the crime-fighter, and has gone on to become a very popular character.

Sage made a few memorable appearances in the animated Justice League Unlimited series, and Rosie Pérez played Montoya in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but didn't actually don The Question's costume.

We assume any project based on The Question would focus on Sage (at least initially), but there are a number of intriguing directions they could take this series - provided it ever sees the light of day, of course.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a DCU/Max series based on The Question? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/25/2024, 5:03 PM
As for DCU success, I don't think that this is The Answer
grif
grif - 11/25/2024, 5:07 PM
it will be a lesbian woman


harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/25/2024, 5:13 PM
@grif - a hot one?
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2024, 5:32 PM
@grif - It may have to be.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2024, 5:33 PM
@harryba11zack - Dominican.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/25/2024, 5:08 PM
they should get the same guy who played rorschach to play him
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/25/2024, 5:08 PM
This would be interesting. This character lends itself well to a series.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/25/2024, 5:10 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/25/2024, 5:11 PM
It seems to me everything is in early development.

I wonder if The Question has ever battled The Riddler.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/25/2024, 5:15 PM
@marvel72 - yar
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2024, 6:03 PM
@harryba11zack - this run is insane...i still got mine from Editorial Zinco .... is basically the Question getting owned by every c tier punk in Hub City and Batman passing by to tell him to quit and leave it to actual superheroes , but Vic Sage is a chad so there's no room for quitin....actually this will make a great movie.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/25/2024, 5:19 PM
I hope not. Well not yet.

I feel like DC needs to learn two lessons from Marvel.

1) Build slowly, and create demand for new projects

2) Don’t oversaturate your brand

Marvel for a few years were in that sweet spot of creating content, but not so much that the audience wanted more.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 5:23 PM
WB / DC Studios Superman is Down to One Movie Year, and nothing planned for 2026.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/25/2024, 5:24 PM
So the strategy of DC is to keep focusing on C-List characters????

User Comment Image
Kozmik
Kozmik - 11/25/2024, 5:26 PM
I've never been a fan of Denys Cowan's art though somehow he was perfect for The Question.
Huskers
Huskers - 11/25/2024, 5:31 PM
I’ve always thought this was a no brainer, and was surprised no one did it during the Arrowverse era. But please, not frickin Renee Montoya!!!!
NoName6315
NoName6315 - 11/25/2024, 5:33 PM
“Later, in the New 52 continuity, The Question mantle was taken up by alcoholic ex-cop Renee Montoya, with Sage taking on the role of mentor before succumbing to lung cancer.”

Yeah, no. New 52 Question a man who was punished along with the Phantom Stranger and Pandora by the wizard Shazam and the wizard council for their sins. Renee became the Question the 52 weekly comic series about the fallout of the Infinite Crisis storyline, which predates the New 52.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2024, 5:37 PM
@NoName6315 - OG 52. Very underrated book. Modern classic, imo.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/25/2024, 5:33 PM
I'm intrigued as I know ZERO about this character. I thought it was Rorschach before I read the title.

I'm not much a fan of DC's books, which is why I know so little outside of the MAJOR DC characters. Gunn's Suicide Squad was such a question mark over my head for myself, personally. However, it was cool to get a glimpse of characters I never knew were a thing. I'm a bit old to start collecting new DC stories, so I'll stay collecting Marvel titles since I know what's going on, lol.

Let's give this Question a shot.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 5:34 PM
WB / DC Studios one movie in 2025 and NOTHING planned for the future.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/25/2024, 5:38 PM
They musta sorted out those legal issues then. Unless they're working around it somehow with the Montoya version. Or unless the rumor's just not true.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2024, 5:42 PM
I NEED THIS but who knows with these rumors and scoopers sometimes
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/25/2024, 5:50 PM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/25/2024, 5:51 PM
Seems like DC Studios has 100 things in development except for the important characters.
Nolanite out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 6:01 PM
Two different choices for Vic Sage depending if they go younger or older.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RobertARZVenez
RobertARZVenez - 11/25/2024, 6:05 PM
[frick] yeah! This is one of those things that has a lot of potential.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/25/2024, 6:07 PM
Where is Lobo & Deadman?! This where I get annoyed with DC. They stay making weird decisions with characters. And are stingy giving the fans what we want. I’ll be happy when Superman is out and we have feel for the universe. This is becoming a mess!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 6:16 PM
I hope this is true because I’m all for it , I have been wanting a The Question show for so long!!.

The Question as a character has had various writers write him as they see fit such as applying their personal philosophies & beliefs to him , even abilities aswell so will be interesting to see the version they go with such as the paranoid & cynical conspiracy theorist from JLU etc.

Granted , this depends if they go with Vic Sage or Renee Montoya (I would hope for the former personally).

User Comment Image

Also I think doing a show where he either solves a single big mystery per season or even smaller ones in between could work either way.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2024, 6:19 PM
You mean SheLoba and DeceasedWoman.
All of them starring and directed by Rachel Zegler.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 6:21 PM
Two different choices for Vic Sage depending if they go younger or older.

Theo James

https://www.vanquishe.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/The-Gentlemen-2024-Theo-James-Blue-Blazer.webp

Walton Goggins.

User Comment Image

