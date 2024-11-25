THE QUESTION Live-Action Series Rumored To Be In Early Development At DC Studios

There are quite a few projects currently in various stages of development at DC Studios, but James Gunn recently made it clear that not everything revealed during the initial DCU "Gods and Monsters" slate announcement is guaranteed to move forward.

With this in mind, it's best not to put too much stock in the following just yet, although the source has proven to be very reliable of late.

According to Nexus Point News' Apocalyptic Horseman, a live-action series based on The Question is in the works. He clarifies that nothing has been green-lit, and the project is only in the very early stages.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a possible Question show (rumors circled quite a bit back in the DCEU days), but the closest we've come to any kind of confirmation since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-heads of DC Studios is the latter liking a social media post wondering if there were any plans to introduce the character.

The Question was created by Steve Ditko, and was introduced as a Charlton Comics character in the pages of Blue Beetle No. 1 back in the late '60s. The original Question was an investigative reporter named Vic Sage, who donned his faceless mask and blue suit and tie to operate as a vigilante in Hub City.

When Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons were prevented from using the Charlton characters for Watchmen, The Question became their inspiration for Rorschach.

Later, in the New 52 continuity, The Question mantle was taken up by alcoholic ex-cop Renee Montoya, with Sage taking on the role of mentor before succumbing to lung cancer. Though Sage would ultimately re-assume the identity in the DC Rebirth era, Montoya still operated as the crime-fighter, and has gone on to become a very popular character.

Sage made a few memorable appearances in the animated Justice League Unlimited series, and Rosie Pérez played Montoya in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but didn't actually don The Question's costume.

We assume any project based on The Question would focus on Sage (at least initially), but there are a number of intriguing directions they could take this series - provided it ever sees the light of day, of course.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a DCU/Max series based on The Question? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.