DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments

DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments

Work has finally concluded on Deadpool 3 ahead of the movie's release in theaters this July and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both taken to social media to share their thoughts and photos...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2024 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

Had the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes not taken place last year, Deadpool 3 would be just a few months away and released this year alongside Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Instead, it's heading to theaters this July and is 2024's sole MCU movie.

We know Dogpool is done working on the threequel, but lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have just confirmed shooting on the untitled movie has finally wrapped. 

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat," Reynolds said on X. "But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and [Hugh Jackman] all under the stalwart leadership of [Shawn Levy]."

He'd conclude by saying, "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often."

Jackman chimed in to add, "What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well, not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you."

Levy, who directs Deadpool 3, has also confirmed post-production starts tomorrow. No official new look at the movie was shared beyond the behind-the-scenes photos you see below, though we do anticipate a trailer being released during next month's Super Bowl. 

Are you excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine finally share the screen?

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure. 

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3: Dogpool Officially Wraps Filming; Shares New BTS Photo & Heartfelt Instagram Message
Related:

DEADPOOL 3: Dogpool Officially Wraps Filming; Shares New BTS Photo & Heartfelt Instagram Message
DEADPOOL 3: Wolverine And The Merc With A Mouth Bond In Latest Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL 3: Wolverine And The Merc With A Mouth "Bond" In Latest Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/24/2024, 2:08 PM
The suit also hides the bulge.
WeaponXCII - 1/24/2024, 2:09 PM
DocSpock - 1/24/2024, 2:09 PM

And we will finally get to see that big sloppy Deadpool/Wolverine kiss.
comicfan100 - 1/24/2024, 2:10 PM
I'm surprised at how little of this movie actually leaked.
ClintThaHamster - 1/24/2024, 2:12 PM
Six months of post-production time is . . . not much. Hopefully, they already started on pre-vis and VFX for everything shot pre-strike, but that's still not a lot of time for what will be (presumably) a lot of work. At least Marvel's not trying to get anything else into cinemas this year.
thundershocked - 1/24/2024, 2:24 PM
@ClintThaHamster - I thought the samething. I work in post-production, I imagine the schedule most be really tight...with multiple companies focusing on specific portions of the movie.

Silver lining...it doesn't leave much room for notes/revisions from the studio heads.
harryba11zack - 1/24/2024, 2:16 PM
when will they show the figuarts and marvel legends?
MCUKnight11 - 1/24/2024, 2:17 PM
Superbowl is gonna slap with the first trailer for this and Usher doing halftime.
marvel72 - 1/24/2024, 2:17 PM
Now get to work on that trailer.
JFerguson - 1/24/2024, 2:19 PM
What? From the set photos being only set in that same dirt path, I really hope this movie isn't entirely set in the Void.

They tried setting the entirety of Antman 3 in the quantum realm and that just felt so artificial.
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 2:20 PM
Hope they got everybody in there. But if they did, it's shocking how quiet they kept it all.

We know Ben Affleck "Visited" the set, but that's about it. And there are rumors of Stewart, Kelsey Grammar, McKellen, Jannsen, Marsden and Dafne Keen, but nothing too solid, so for all we know Jennifer Garner and Hugh Jackman are the only two returning.

It's mental that we know so little.

Hope they got Miles Teller as The Maker in there.
garu - 1/24/2024, 2:21 PM
@DrReedRichards gg I expect a full essay on the movie when it comes out, no F4 mentions or reed richards appraisal allowed k
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/24/2024, 2:24 PM
this guy is hella corny 😂
thundershocked - 1/24/2024, 2:27 PM
Only thing I'm worried about is the villian. They didn't announce an actor/actress...I bet it'll be a evil version of Ryan or Hugh.

Personally...I'm so bored of evil versions of the hero.
VamP5659 - 1/24/2024, 2:50 PM
@thundershocked - From what I've seen and heard, the villain is Cassandra Nova being played by Emma Corrin.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder