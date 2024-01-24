DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments

Had the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes not taken place last year, Deadpool 3 would be just a few months away and released this year alongside Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Instead, it's heading to theaters this July and is 2024's sole MCU movie.

We know Dogpool is done working on the threequel, but lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have just confirmed shooting on the untitled movie has finally wrapped.

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat," Reynolds said on X. "But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and [Hugh Jackman] all under the stalwart leadership of [Shawn Levy]."

He'd conclude by saying, "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often."

Jackman chimed in to add, "What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well, not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you."

Levy, who directs Deadpool 3, has also confirmed post-production starts tomorrow. No official new look at the movie was shared beyond the behind-the-scenes photos you see below, though we do anticipate a trailer being released during next month's Super Bowl.

Are you excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine finally share the screen?

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.