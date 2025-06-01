ONE PIECE Season 2 Won't Set Sail Until 2026; First Look At Tony Tony Chopper

The journey to the Grand Line will have to wait a little while longer. While many anime fans were hoping that Netflix's live-action One Piece series would return this year, the streamer confirmed at Tudum Live that Season 2 won't debut until 2026.

Adding insult to injury, Netflix didn't even share a trailer for Season 2; however, they did release a small teaser video introducing fans to the live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper.

The adorable blue-nosed reindeer is a fan-favorite character from the One Piece manga/anime and will join the Straw Hats on their journey in Season 2. A reindeer-human hybrid, Chopper serves as the primary doctor for the Straw Hat Pirates, joining the crew at the end of the Drum Island Arc. If you're wondering why he can talk, it's because he ate the Human-Human Fruit, a Zoan-type Devil Fruit that allows its user to transform into a human hybrid at will.

"With the ability to treat various illnesses, he aims to travel the world and accomplish his dream of curing any disease — which would certainly come in handy for our Straw Hat pirates," Netflix said of the new character. "He’s also fiercely loyal, loves compliments (but doesn’t want you to know it), and wears his heart on his sleeve. But don’t let his sweet face fool you. This fan-favorite character is a lot tougher than he looks."

Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman) is the confirmed voice of Chopper, and also performed facial capture for the character. Chopper is "brought to life" in the series by visual-effects company Framestore.

“What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart,” Hoover told Tudum. “He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.

“I believe there is a little Chopper in all of us,” she added. “We all want to be loved and accepted. We go to great lengths to keep the people that we love safe. There’s a purity to his nature that reminds us of what’s good in the world.”

Chopper is one of several new characters that will be introduced in the second season of One Piece. Season 2 will continue the Straw Hats' journey to the Grand Line in search of the One Piece, adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

Unfortunately, we're still not sure how long we'll have to wait for the journey to continue, as Netflix only provided a vague "2026" release window. Hopefully, it's early 2026.

As for when we may see a trailer, we have Anime Expo 2025 coming in July, followed by the annual One Piece Day in August. Either of these events would make for a big stage.