THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screening Reactions Call Movie "Mid" And "Meh" - Should We Be Worried?

Following a test screening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we have detailed feedback from those in attendance, and their response thus far appears decidedly mixed, with one person calling it "mid."

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A public test screening for The Fantastic Four: First Steps took place in Los Angeles earlier this week, and more details about what to expect have started finding their way online.

It's always best to take feedback like this with a pinch of salt because dozens of people attend these screenings, and only a small handful of them feel the need to share their thoughts with certain outlets/reporters...and they're typically the ones who didn't like what they saw.

The InSneider's Jeff Sneider, for example, previously reported that Sinners had received a "mixed" response at test screenings, suggesting Warner Bros. "should be worried." The movie sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and has made over $340 million worldwide on a $90 million budget.

However, Sneider is only sharing what he's been told and has now offered up feedback from The Fantastic Four: First Steps' test screening. 

"My source called it both 'mid' and 'meh,' and 'not that bad, but not that good, either,'" he explains. "More concerningly, they said it featured weak character development and bad CGI, though the latter issue will certainly be addressed over the next month."

"In general, Marvel doesn’t do public test screenings unless they’re worried — that was the case with Eternals, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World."

"While I initially heard that Marvel was high on First Steps internally," Sneider continues, "a separate industry source who has not seen the finished film himself has sounded the alarm in recent weeks that the film is 'a mess' and 'a huge problem movie.'"

"That said, it sounds like Ralph Ineson’s Galactus went over well with the crowd last night, which is encouraging, seeing as how Marvel has had a villain problem of late," he concludes.

That sounds far from promising, and Marvel Studios has only a couple of months to fix The Fantastic Four: First Steps. From what we've heard, the movie was scoring 6-7/10, while the cut shown had very rough VFX (as in, barely 25% finished, which is bound to hurt someone's enjoyment). 

There's also a far more positive outlook being shared. Trusted test screening insider @ViewerAnon says, "[The] general reaction I'm hearing is 'Okay,' but it's not a big sample size. A couple people have said the first act's shaky but it gets better once Galactus shows up. Worth noting I've heard the film is very unfinished, much more than you'd expect from something coming out in two months."

Adding that it sounds "cute, fun and geeky," the leaker pointed out that The Fantastic Four: First Steps' "reactions are more consistently 'okay' whereas the Superman reactions swing wildly between love/like/didn’t like/hate."

We'll see what happens, but Marvel Studios needs a win. If this reboot disappoints, it's going to cut plans for Marvel's First Family off at the knees, likely relegating them to supporting character status in future Avengers movies. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Reveals Big Invisible Woman Change; Vanessa Kirby Teases Franklin Richards Spoiler
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director Reveals Big Invisible Woman Change; Vanessa Kirby Teases Franklin Richards Spoiler
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Reveal First Official Look At The MCU's Franklin Richards
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Reveal First Official Look At The MCU's Franklin Richards

Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 12:13 PM
Of course, just like sith The Marvel's and Brave New World, I'll enjoy it
But the internet will set it on fire and box office will reflect that

Oh well. I'm gonna enjoy these MCU movies while we still are getting them and then when the well dries up, maybe my kids will be old enough to pick their own passions, and I can get into that with them 🤷🏾‍♂️
JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 5/30/2025, 12:56 PM
@Vigor - what a mediocre way of life
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 12:58 PM
@JuanRGuijarro - nothing lasts forever. I used to play with toys and figurines but grew out of them. Is it mediocre that I no longer play with toys?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 1:26 PM
@Vigor - Nobody really grows out of anything except clothes. You didn't grow out of toys, you left them behind.

They're sad that you left them behind. They told me.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 1:30 PM
@ObserverIO - now I feel sad. I need to go find them in the landfill now
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 2:20 PM
@Vigor - 😆
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/30/2025, 12:15 PM
The only people this is an issue for are Disney Shills. The rest of us will just not watch.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 12:17 PM
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/30/2025, 12:28 PM
@HistoryofMatt -
Exactly at first I also wanted to give Disney a last chance but yesterday I researched the movie and now knownthe truth. I’m sick and tired of politics, race and culture war,…
I mean when I saw yesterday the post with the female SS, Kevin Feiges "The team is too white" statement, and Sue being the center of the family idk how to feel anymore. These left leaning ppl always say that they fight for us minorities(we know they lie I mean who don’t?) but make purposefully these Raceswap genderswaps or make stereotypical characters like a black or Muslim guy only complaining about racism so that we minorities who never wanted that shit to begin with will get the hate and the racism and will vote for them. We’re sick and tired of being attacked/discriminated because of the left’s provocations. Either make a new minority character with a good story or don’t do it all. And it goes all ways: no whitewashing blackwashing genderswap and go on. Good god sick and tired of this shit!!!-.-
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/30/2025, 12:34 PM
@Vigor - no, we want to watch good movies.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 12:37 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Very well said! 👏🏻 💯
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 12:53 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 -

Kevin Farty said the Fantastic 4 are too White?

That guy needs to be fired and replaced.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 1:01 PM
@JacobsLadder - you conflate anything with diversity as not being a good movie. Which is blatant bigotry
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 1:02 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 1:07 PM
Pedro Pascal licking a stick suggestively:

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/30/2025, 1:09 PM
@Vigor - you are deranged.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 2:12 PM
"Good old Hollywood is dying" 🎵🎶

LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/30/2025, 12:17 PM
No surprise I mean how often do we have to tell you Hollywood? Since 2015 you’re forcing us your political bullcrap down our throats just give us good stories with good executed messages. We’re sick and tired of this race and culture war(Not only in the USA). Here in Germany tension also starts to reach the boiling point. Unbelievable telling them this thousand times and they still don’t want to change…
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/30/2025, 12:29 PM
@Vigor -
Im an arab not white you racist liberal.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 12:31 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Oh so you inherently hate women. Got it. Same deal, bigot
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 5/30/2025, 12:36 PM
@Vigor -
Oh wow accusing an Arab of being a sexist?(dude the only racist/bigot are you by pushing this stereotype).
And let me tell you liberals the same thing we minorities tell the conservatives too for the same reasons. The only reason why ppl(South Americans, blacks, Asians, Arabs,…) have voted for you or were on your side was because you were the lesser of the two evil. We never believed in your cause and we know the true racist feelings of you towards minorities.
You’re the best example
- thinking I’m white or accusing me of beings a conservative because I’m against your ideology? Check
- thinking I’m a sexist/misogynst because I’m an Arab? Check
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 12:38 PM
@Vigor - Uh…. Pedro Pascal isn’t white…
mountainman
mountainman - 5/30/2025, 12:39 PM
@Vigor - Wanting Silver Surfer to be male as he has been for 99.99999999% of the characters history is not bigoted.
DTor91
DTor91 - 5/30/2025, 12:39 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - Shut the [frick] up.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 12:40 PM
@DTor91 - You stfu, he’s speaking truth.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/30/2025, 12:45 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - preach, brother
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/30/2025, 12:47 PM
@Odekahn - Says who? He's literally said that he is white. 🤔
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/30/2025, 12:53 PM
@DTor91 - Practice what you preach D-bag. You're more fragile that most of the people on here.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/30/2025, 12:58 PM
@Vigor - You hypocritical morons never cease to amaze me. So selective in what you consider bigotry, exhibiting the same behavior, and then you have the audacity to call the other a bigot.

Hilariously ironic.

Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 1:00 PM
@DarthAlgar - youre loose with your definition of bigot. I use the textbook definition. Not the "anyone who is intolerant of intolerance" definition you right wingers adopted
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 1:01 PM
@RitoRevolto - I could say I’m black, and Elisabeth Warren can say she’s Native American, doesn’t make it so.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/30/2025, 1:06 PM
@Vigor - "I use the textbook definition."

Survey says.....

We all know for you that term only applies to those who don't share your ideologies. I'm curious as to how you try and justify your ignorant behavior in your head.


Also, just automatically associating someone who doesn't agree with you with being a right-winger is another one of your weaknesses, and it's also why November went the way it did.

You won't learn though. Thick skulls rarely do..
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/30/2025, 1:07 PM
@Odekahn - You saying that he isn't white doesn't make it true. See how that works too?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/30/2025, 1:15 PM
@DarthAlgar - I know you specifically are a HARD staunch right winger. Don't gaslight me lol. I've seen your username here for like a year at least and you always have something off the wall to say about liberals
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/30/2025, 1:26 PM
@RitoRevolto - No. His not being White is what makes him not White.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/30/2025, 1:31 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - holy shit, you win.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 1:39 PM
@Odekahn - What color is his skin if it's not white?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 2:15 PM
@ObserverIO -

Many Asian people's skin is pretty white.

But they will tell you they are not White people.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/30/2025, 12:21 PM
Worried that idgaf and will be seeing it anyway.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/30/2025, 12:25 PM
Annnnnnnnd the smear campaign for Fantastic Four has begun.
