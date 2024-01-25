DEADPOOL 3 Photo On Hugh Jackman's Camera Roll May Confirm Plans For Comic-Accurate Change To Wolverine

To beat the paparazzi to the punch, Marvel Studios shared a first look at the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine suited up in Deadpool 3 when cameras were rolling last year. Since then, we've seen a fair bit of the duo on set together.

You shouldn't need us to tell you that both characters look like they've stepped straight off the page, something which has been cause for celebration among Logan's sizeable fanbase. The character has never worn a comic-accurate costume on screen, with the closest we've come to seeing that being a deleted scene from The Wolverine (and even then, he just looked at it).

The only real issue for fans is the fact Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant is wearing a costume with sleeves. That's never been the case on the page and, as great as the suit looks, they stick out like a sore thumb.

There have been rumblings online that it's to protect the actor's arms from being exposed to the elements for too long due to his previous battle with skin cancer. Last month, however, one of social media's many scoopers claimed the sleeves will eventually be torn off.

Today's, that's possibly been confirmed by a photo spotted on Jackman's camera roll. The actor shared a screenshot on X seemingly without realising what he'd done and, while it's blurry, a shot of the actor hugging co-star Ryan Reynolds shows him suited up without the sleeves. He also has a slightly less stylised version of Wolverine's gloves on.

Is this a cause for celebration? It depends on how much you care, but we'd say Jackman's Wolverine now looks even more badass. Take a closer look below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.