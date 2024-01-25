DEADPOOL 3 Photo On Hugh Jackman's Camera Roll May Confirm Plans For Comic-Accurate Change To Wolverine

DEADPOOL 3 Photo On Hugh Jackman's Camera Roll May Confirm Plans For Comic-Accurate Change To Wolverine DEADPOOL 3 Photo On Hugh Jackman's Camera Roll May Confirm Plans For Comic-Accurate Change To Wolverine

We've seen a lot of Wolverine's suit in set photos for Deadpool 3, but an image inadvertently shared by Hugh Jackman may confirm plans to make a big change to the clawed mutant's appearance on screen.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 25, 2024 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

To beat the paparazzi to the punch, Marvel Studios shared a first look at the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine suited up in Deadpool 3 when cameras were rolling last year. Since then, we've seen a fair bit of the duo on set together. 

You shouldn't need us to tell you that both characters look like they've stepped straight off the page, something which has been cause for celebration among Logan's sizeable fanbase. The character has never worn a comic-accurate costume on screen, with the closest we've come to seeing that being a deleted scene from The Wolverine (and even then, he just looked at it).

The only real issue for fans is the fact Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant is wearing a costume with sleeves. That's never been the case on the page and, as great as the suit looks, they stick out like a sore thumb. 

There have been rumblings online that it's to protect the actor's arms from being exposed to the elements for too long due to his previous battle with skin cancer. Last month, however, one of social media's many scoopers claimed the sleeves will eventually be torn off. 

Today's, that's possibly been confirmed by a photo spotted on Jackman's camera roll. The actor shared a screenshot on X seemingly without realising what he'd done and, while it's blurry, a shot of the actor hugging co-star Ryan Reynolds shows him suited up without the sleeves. He also has a slightly less stylised version of Wolverine's gloves on.

Is this a cause for celebration? It depends on how much you care, but we'd say Jackman's Wolverine now looks even more badass. Take a closer look below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure. 

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments
Related:

DEADPOOL 3 Officially Wraps Shooting; Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Share New BTS Photos And Comments
DEADPOOL 3: Dogpool Officially Wraps Filming; Shares New BTS Photo & Heartfelt Instagram Message
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL 3: Dogpool Officially Wraps Filming; Shares New BTS Photo & Heartfelt Instagram Message
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

bobevanz - 1/25/2024, 8:17 AM
Omg he has sleeves so it's going to be amazing! MARVEL IS SAVED








Syke
slickrickdesigns - 1/25/2024, 8:33 AM
@bobevanz - No Sleeves… we are happy about No Speeves . Just fyi.
bobevanz - 1/25/2024, 9:01 AM
@slickrickdesigns - does it even matter? TAS and Xmen and the wolverine had them. It didn't ruin my life lol
AlexCorvis - 1/25/2024, 8:20 AM
Maybe the sleeves come off in the movie.

Maybe this was taken between takes, and the sleeves are detachable.

Maybe the gloves (for lack of a better term) are wrist supports for a fight scene.
Apophis71 - 1/25/2024, 8:47 AM
@AlexCorvis - Bunch of us have been saying for a while the sleaves will likely get ripped off and likely only there for the on location stuff due to Hugh having had skin cancer multiple times already so VERY good reason why they would go with added protection from the Sun for at least the bulk of the time in a desert scene.
AlexCorvis - 1/25/2024, 9:00 AM
@Apophis71 - Yeah, I know all about that.

Just nitpicking that there's potentially nothing to it 😛
MahN166A - 1/25/2024, 8:33 AM
@slickrickdesigns -
I honestly thought that after years of seeing him play that character that people understood this concept as well as you do.
slickrickdesigns - 1/25/2024, 8:32 AM
Dude, it’s Hughe FUGGIN Jackman… the sleeves are coming off, the shirts coming off, pants will most likely get torn down to his tighty blueys. Dude gets paid to make women wet and men feel insecure… and you just know he has a contract that says his naked butt needs at least 1 minute of screen time.
TheloniousJay - 1/25/2024, 8:47 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I remember HJ posted a video of him lifting 400lbs during his workout/training for this movie. IDK if there's an eventual recasting for his role when we get the X-Men movie(s). But, HJ works hard, and with mad dedication to his Wolvy role.
Origame - 1/25/2024, 8:32 AM
I do think this makes more sense. It seems weird a suit like this wouldn't be made with sleeves. Especially since previous versions of this incarnations costumes have had sleeves. It makes sense he'd start with them, then just lose them in a fight.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/25/2024, 8:36 AM
this won’t even top wakanda forever numbers lol 😂 #flop
DrSmoonk - 1/25/2024, 8:46 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - first proper xmen linked movies in the MCU, and also one of the most popular of the fox movies…. Yeah, you haven’t got a clue what you’re talking about. Or you’re just being pointlessly facetious, which ain’t a good look.
HammerLegFoot - 1/25/2024, 8:48 AM
@DrSmoonk - Don't play into his buffooneries
bobevanz - 1/25/2024, 9:02 AM
@DrSmoonk - he's a grade F troll lol
UniqNo - 1/25/2024, 9:08 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Probably, but only because of the R rating. It'll probably make more than Ant-Man 3 and a bit less than Thor 4, but depending on how they market it, it could also exceed it. I'd say 600 to 650mil.

No doubt though they'll also have an edited PG-13 version about 2 weeks in and get those numbers up. It's their only 2024 release...you know they're about to go all in!
HammerLegFoot - 1/25/2024, 8:47 AM
Has no one noticed how a majority of the suits in the MCU are actually vest?
comicfan100 - 1/25/2024, 8:57 AM
Wouldn't be Wolverine without those Huge Jacked Man arms
Blergh - 1/25/2024, 9:01 AM
Gotta give it to Jackman, the guy played the role for over 25 years now and always dedicated his body to it. Despite health scares and obviously being tired of the workout.

Many actors are allegedly assholes and he might be one of them (I don't know) but the guy has put a lot more work into this role than anyone else in theirs. Huge props.
ObserverIO - 1/25/2024, 9:06 AM
Just need that mask now.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder