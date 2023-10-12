DEADPOOL 3 Is Rumored To Introduce A Major Wolverine Supporting Character - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

DEADPOOL 3 Is Rumored To Introduce A Major Wolverine Supporting Character - Possible SPOILERS
Morena Baccarin Confirms Return As Vanessa In DEADPOOL 3 And Teases Fun Surprise For Fans (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

Morena Baccarin Confirms Return As Vanessa In DEADPOOL 3 And Teases "Fun Surprise" For Fans (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

tylerzero - 12/10/2023, 6:39 AM
While a sleeveless look would be very cool, I still want you to protect yourself, Hugh.
JustAWaffle - 12/10/2023, 6:42 AM
I’m super happy to see Hugh get a comic accurate suit, but I just hope they don’t blow their load on this iteration before the new one is introduced.
Fares - 12/10/2023, 6:49 AM
I'm sorry but I can't imagine the sleeveless look with this particular suit, on Jackman in particular, without it looking utterly dumb, but I hope they prove me wrong. Perhaps the mask can help sell it better.
worcestershire - 12/10/2023, 7:01 AM
I recently watched the following MCU movies:

- Infinity War
- Endgame
- Age of Ultron
- Civil War

I have to say, there is nothing that can match the hype and success of the MCU. And I don’t think anything will ever top this. What Kevin and company have done is simply outstanding. When first watching these films at the time of release, I did not feel this level of hype, I’ll be honest. But now, it’s just so incredible. Kudos to the Russo Brothers as well.

Also got me thinking, I believe not having avengers or team up film in this phase and not connecting the films was a big mistake, really suffered because of it. And, I was not very interested in the solo films, as there didn’t seem to be any reason for the story to occur.

Deadpool next year is going to be huge, super excited for Fox owned Marvel characters in the MCU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder