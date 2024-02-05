Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals New DEADPOOL 3 Logo On His Trademark Cap At Saturn Awards

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals New DEADPOOL 3 Logo On His Trademark Cap At Saturn Awards Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals New DEADPOOL 3 Logo On His Trademark Cap At Saturn Awards

Accepting an award for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was spotted wearing one of his trademark baseball caps which boasted what looks to be a new Deadpool 3 logo...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

During yesterday evening's Saturn Awards, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beat Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Beetle, and The Flash in the "Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture" category. 

With James Gunn busy developing Superman: Legacy and the wider DCU for DC Studios, he wasn't on hand to accept the award but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was. 

Unsurprisingly, it took fans no time at all to spot the fact the executive was sporting a new Deadpool 3 baseball cap. The first effort showcased Deadpool's logo with three Wolverine claw marks slicing through it; this one, however, features half of Wolverine's helmet and half of the Merc with the Mouth's mask.

There was also writing on the back of that which is too blurry to make out. Upon closer inspection, though, we believe it simply says something along the lines of, "Deadpool 3 Cast & Crew '24" (instead of a long-awaited title reveal). 

A first official look at Deadpool 3 is expected to be released during this Sunday's Super Bowl. While we're hearing it's more of a teaser than a full-blown trailer, you'd best believe you'll find it here the second it lands!

Take a closer look at Feige's cap in the X post below. 

Last month, a possible synopsis for the threequel found its way online which reads, "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis," it reads, "Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman."

"But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure. 

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3: Rumored New Details About What We'll See In The Super Bowl Trailer Have Been Revealed
Related:

DEADPOOL 3: Rumored New Details About What We'll See In The Super Bowl Trailer Have Been Revealed
Matthew Vaughn Believes DEADPOOL 3 Could Save The Marvel Universe; Hints At Possible Title
Recommended For You:

Matthew Vaughn Believes DEADPOOL 3 Could "Save The Marvel Universe"; Hints At Possible Title
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

slickrickdesigns - 2/5/2024, 10:24 AM
I saw on insta and I thought this looked fake.
GhostDog - 2/5/2024, 10:26 AM
A cap with a formal suit is NASTY BUSINESS. He gotta stop that.
slickrickdesigns - 2/5/2024, 10:27 AM
@GhostDog - but that’s like telling Flava Flave to stop wearing the giant clock on his neck.
GhostDog - 2/5/2024, 10:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Flav on why he wears the clock: "The reason why I wear this clock is because, you know, time is the most important element, and when we stop, time keeps going."

Kevin Feige on why he wears a hat:
mountainman - 2/5/2024, 10:32 AM
@GhostDog - Have you seen his head without a cap on? It’s far worse.
harryba11zack - 2/5/2024, 10:33 AM
@GhostDog - Would you prefer he'd show off his bald eagle? do you want to go blind?
TruePunishment - 2/5/2024, 10:37 AM
@GhostDog - that's like asking a tiger to change its stripes.
slickrickdesigns - 2/5/2024, 11:05 AM
@GhostDog - Have you heard him rap? I wouldn’t say timing is Flave’s strong suit. But I would say you’re just a hater on Feige and his hats. Rappers and movie stars wear hats with suits all the time. Are you calling them out for wearing hats? Probably not.
GhostDog - 2/5/2024, 11:06 AM
@harryba11zack @mountainman

GhostDog - 2/5/2024, 11:08 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I like Feige. I'm half joking but I have never been a fan of the hats with a suit. Rappers and movie stars are operating on a different wavelength of sorts I think but maybe I am wrong for giving them that grace and not him.

BE BALD AND PROUD KEV!
mountainman - 2/5/2024, 11:11 AM
@GhostDog - Larry David is 1,000x the man Kevin Feige is.
narrow290 - 2/5/2024, 10:35 AM
I really hope he really listens to fans and gets this shit back on track. C'mon Kev, you got this bro go ahead, take 2024 off and come back blastin in 2025!!
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2024, 10:45 AM
@narrow290 - nobody should listen to the fans

Fans half the time don’t even know what they want and there also so many of them that they all want different things to an extent

Do what you find interesting and hope others respond to it , that’s the best way imo.
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 10:51 AM
typical Visionary with a trash take lol that's how we ended up here!
RegularPoochie - 2/5/2024, 10:48 AM


Fook it, I will try to contact him and harrass him! Two of my fave Marvel characters!!!
AquaClunge - 2/5/2024, 10:48 AM
It's black history month in the US, he should be wearing a durag! 💀
HammerLegFoot - 2/5/2024, 10:50 AM
@AquaClunge - Thats just racist
Vigor - 2/5/2024, 10:59 AM
@AquaClunge - feige with a durag. Man I'd actually like seeing that
FireandBlood - 2/5/2024, 11:09 AM
@AquaClunge - At least a wave cap 🤣
AquaClunge - 2/5/2024, 11:18 AM
@HammerLegFoot - man I'm black myself, I'd just find it hilarious to see him in a custom durag during February instead of the cap 😅🤣
AquaClunge - 2/5/2024, 11:19 AM
@FireandBlood - imagine if he got the waves around the egg in the nest under it😭😭
AquaClunge - 2/5/2024, 11:21 AM
@Vigor - would give me Durag vince vibes 💀
HammerLegFoot - 2/5/2024, 11:25 AM
@AquaClunge - what if he stepped out at the world premier to Black Panther wit a velvet durag on with colors of the african flag
AquaClunge - 2/5/2024, 11:41 AM
@HammerLegFoot - that would kill me 🤣🤣😭😭
HammerLegFoot - 2/5/2024, 10:50 AM
What do we want
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2024, 10:52 AM
Cool logo

Also if that synopsis is correct , then it sounds intriguing…

Wonder what setbacks he has suffered that have made him retire?.

Hopefully him & Vanessa are still together because I like them but I could see them seperate aswell in the beginning & maybe reconcile at the end.
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 10:53 AM
Saturn awards are the most important awards 🤡
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 10:56 AM
They'll never ever ever win an Oscar other than music or cgi, it is what it is lol
bobevanz - 2/5/2024, 10:57 AM
Or costume design, how could I forget lol, and if it isn't Ludwig the music category is off limits with their temp music
vectorsigma - 2/5/2024, 11:09 AM
Oh remember when everything about a Marvel project is a secret or at least being hidden carefully and will just be revealed later?

Good times.
FireandBlood - 2/5/2024, 11:18 AM
@vectorsigma - No, because no such time has ever existed 😂
Killuminatic - 2/5/2024, 11:30 AM
@vectorsigma - Don’t know what delusion you were living in but they were never secret my guy. You should see what these gossip and scoop sites were running with before all these twitter folk came about.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder