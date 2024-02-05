Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals New DEADPOOL 3 Logo On His Trademark Cap At Saturn Awards

During yesterday evening's Saturn Awards, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beat Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Beetle, and The Flash in the "Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture" category.

With James Gunn busy developing Superman: Legacy and the wider DCU for DC Studios, he wasn't on hand to accept the award but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was.

Unsurprisingly, it took fans no time at all to spot the fact the executive was sporting a new Deadpool 3 baseball cap. The first effort showcased Deadpool's logo with three Wolverine claw marks slicing through it; this one, however, features half of Wolverine's helmet and half of the Merc with the Mouth's mask.

There was also writing on the back of that which is too blurry to make out. Upon closer inspection, though, we believe it simply says something along the lines of, "Deadpool 3 Cast & Crew '24" (instead of a long-awaited title reveal).

A first official look at Deadpool 3 is expected to be released during this Sunday's Super Bowl. While we're hearing it's more of a teaser than a full-blown trailer, you'd best believe you'll find it here the second it lands!

Take a closer look at Feige's cap in the X post below.

Last month, a possible synopsis for the threequel found its way online which reads, "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis," it reads, "Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman."

"But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.