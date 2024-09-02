THE BOYS And SUPERNATURAL Star Jensen Ackles Confirms He Was Once Eyed To Play DEADPOOL
Related:

THE BOYS And SUPERNATURAL Star Jensen Ackles Confirms He Was Once Eyed To Play DEADPOOL
DEADPOOL Star Ed Skrein On The Movie's Legacy, His Fandom, And Future Comic Book Movie Roles (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL Star Ed Skrein On The Movie's Legacy, His Fandom, And Future Comic Book Movie Roles (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

soberchimera - 2/9/2024, 1:40 PM
Can Mark Waid or Joe Kelly announce their return to the character?
PapaSpank54 - 2/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@soberchimera - shit how about Fabien Niecieza? I'd love him to come back for a new Cable & Deadpool miniseries or something
soberchimera - 2/9/2024, 2:13 PM
@PapaSpank54 - Garth Ennis would be great too, he would actually make the character funny and violent in the comics again.
Thing94 - 2/9/2024, 1:42 PM
Does Rob Liefeld own any copyright for Deadpool I feel like he does
ProfessorWhy - 2/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@Thing94 - only the images that don't include feet
braunermegda - 2/9/2024, 1:53 PM
@Thing94 - i believe he does since he is the main creator, he may get a fat check everytime they use deadpool somehwere
ClintThaHamster - 2/9/2024, 2:05 PM
@braunermegda - Doubt it, it's a work made for hire, so Marvel likely owns it outright. He sure as shit gobbles up the spotlight every time a new DP movie rolls out, though.
Apophis71 - 2/9/2024, 2:42 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Also the fact it was a clone at first of a DC character would complicate legal claims but not an expert on when things changed with regard to copyrights cos know at some point it shifted where they did have to start paying some/more residuals for work and less able to hide behind the work for hire thing. I'm always in two minds on a lot of all of that stuff cos if someone creates a meh character and another comes along and turns them into a great one adds questions on it all too. Think it should be enough that creators can make and sell art featuring the characters they created, assuming they can legaly, without also getting a cut of the profits from adaptions they had no active part in making.
FinnishDude - 2/9/2024, 1:54 PM
This guy has been coasting on creating a generic Deathstroke rip-off, who was revamped into a more fun and compelling character by more creative people, ever since the end of the 90's.
soberchimera - 2/9/2024, 2:02 PM
@FinnishDude - If anything, Deadpool is more of a Spider-Man (humor), Snake Eyes (disfigured, dual katatas) ripoff with a dash of Wolverine (healing factor).
ClintThaHamster - 2/9/2024, 2:14 PM
@soberchimera - DEATHstroke, DEADpool. Slade Wilson, Wade Wilson. One is a highly trained assassin and mercenary with a military backgrond and a healing factor, the other is a highly trained assassin and mercenary with military background and a healing factor.

Wolverine, Spidey, etc were certainly influences (not like Liefeld ever had an original idea) but Deathstrok is pretty clearly in the mix.
Apophis71 - 2/9/2024, 2:25 PM
@ClintThaHamster - TBF both Marvel and DC have made constant ripoffs of each other AND of creations modern or historic from other sources for most of their history so...

...that isn't to negate the the original Deadpool was one of the most blatant cases but in art everything is based on something prior even when not so obvious.

The thing that most can probably agree upon however is even if he kept the general look DP evolved into and interest and less generic character over time into one who became much loved. Whereas originaly think it would have been very fair to say Deathstroke was far superior to DP, now Wade is I'd say by far the more popular and possibly more interesting for many.
soberchimera - 2/9/2024, 2:42 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Deathstroke can't even regrow an eye haha.
dracula - 2/9/2024, 2:00 PM
Really it was other writers that made deadpool the character people love

He created a deathstroke knock off
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/9/2024, 2:04 PM
Joe Kelly is the reason Deadpool got popular. Was Joe Kelly on set?
KennKathleen - 2/9/2024, 2:08 PM
HulkisHoly - 2/9/2024, 2:18 PM
Watched a documentary about Liefeld and it’s so strange how good of an artist he actually was when he started and then strangely got worse 😐
IronMan616 - 2/9/2024, 2:24 PM
I used to hate Leifeld/the 90s/all the guns on every hero/the pouches/how men and women were drawn, etc.

But now, f*ck, bring back the 90s, bring back anything to replace the garbage that is now.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/9/2024, 2:44 PM
he went from tryna sue being mr “fuk corporations” to finally getting that check and shutting up. money make a bitch dance frfr 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder