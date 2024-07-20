Dafne Keen Responds To X-23 Return With Intriguing Instagram Post - Will She Suit-Up As The New WOLVERINE?

After months of rumors and speculation, Marvel Studios confirmed that Dafne Keen will reprise her Logan role as Laura/X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine by releasing an emotional final trailer featuring the character.

Keen had remained tight-lipped about her potential return in interviews (though we all had a feeling she'd be back), and now that she's finally able to share her excitement, The Acolyte star posted an image of Laura Kinney as Marvel Comics' All-New Wolverine.

Keen mentioned donning a costume during yesterday's interview with EW.

"There wasn't a lot of looking [for her]. She was just kind of in me. The first thing I did for Deadpool was stunt training before I shot anything. I put on the costume and was like, 'Oh! She's back.'"

Of course, she may have meant her character's standard outfit and not the yellow and blue costume from the comics, but is there a chance Keen could eventually suit-up as the MCU's new Wolverine?

In the comics, Laura became the new Wolverine when Logan was "killed" in the Death of Wolverine arc, and now shares the mantle with her mentor. Hugh Jackman is expected to stick around for a while (at least until Avengers: Secret Wars), but Marvel Studios may not have to look too far for an actor to take over as the iconic mutant hero when the time comes.

Would you like to see Keen become the MCU's new Wolverine at some point? Let us know in the comment section down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.