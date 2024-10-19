DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Gets A New Halloween-Themed Teaser To Remind Us That The Threequel Is Still In Theaters

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Gets A New Halloween-Themed Teaser To Remind Us That The Threequel Is Still In Theaters

Deadpool and Wolverine is a Halloween movie now... we don't make the rules! Marvel Studios has released a new teaser to remind fans that the R-rated threequel is still playing in theaters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 19, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms and is set to hit DVD and Blu-ray on October 22, but Marvel Studios wants to make sure that everyone knows the movie is still playing in theaters with a new Halloween-themed teaser.

The promo highlights some of the R-rated threequel's "scariest" moments, with Logan (Hugh Jackman) losing it at Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in the car, Wolverine's exhumed adamantium skeleton, Headpool (who is technically a zombie), and Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) doing that creepy fingers-through-the-head thing to Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen).

Shawn Levy's superhero team-up is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and is actually still breaking records. After debuting on Digital on October 1, Deadpool and Wolverine became the best-selling R-rated movie of all time in its first week of availability (domestically).

The movie also passed Avengers' $622 million domestic haul to become the fifth-biggest comic book film ever in the U.S., and climbed higher in the ranks of the biggest movies of all time worldwide, officially grossing over $1,334.6 billion globally to pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi as the 20th highest-grossing movie ever.

Marvel Studios haven't officially announced a follow-up, but there are rumors that a direct sequel is in the early planning stages.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoiler Interview With Editors Shane Reid And Dean Zimmerman (Exclusive)
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoiler Interview With Editors Shane Reid And Dean Zimmerman (Exclusive)
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editors Reveal The Jaw-Dropping Price Of Logan's Brown And Tan Suit (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editors Reveal The Jaw-Dropping Price Of Logan's Brown And Tan Suit (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/19/2024, 11:55 AM

Old coot FTW!!!!!!

While you were all hard at work yesterday, I filled my pockets with beef jerky, cookies, and a pint of tequila and went to see this again.

What ridiculous messed up fun!!!

I love a good stupid CBM.
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 10/19/2024, 12:03 PM
Look very nice this video with deadpool and wolverine ?si=UG0x54AaD5UyBRD4

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder