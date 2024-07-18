DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Producer Says Hugh Jackman Wearing Comic-Accurate Suit Had "Grown Men Sobbing" On Set

Comic book readers have been waiting to see Hugh Jackman wear Wolverine's classic costume for many years, and this month's Deadpool and Wolverine will finally see the actor suit-up in the blue and yellow on screen for the very first time.

The first image of Jackman in the suit pretty much broke the internet, and even though he wasn't wearing the mask (we still haven't seen him in the full costume in live-action), the majority of fans were very pleased with the overall look.

It seems Jackman donning Wolvie's comic-accurate duds also had a big impact on those involved with making the movie.

Executive producer Wendy Jacobson says that the crew knew they were seeing "something special" when Jackman stepped out in-costume for his camera test.

"It was one of the craziest things," Jacobson tells HeyUGuys. "It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing."

She could be exaggerating just a tad here, of course, but this still hammers home how important it was for so many fans to see Jackman in the suit before he retires from the role for good (again).

In related news, Ryan Reynolds wore shades that look quite a bit like Cyclops' ruby quartz visor during a recent fan event, which added more fuel to the rumor that James Marsden is set to return as Scott Summers for the movie.

Though Marsden will likely appear along with the rest of his X-Men co-stars, we'd say Reynolds is just having a bit of fun here.

RYAN REYNOLDS WEARING THE JAMES MARSDEN CYCLOPS VISOR 👀🤯#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/LjUqcDfs2k — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) July 16, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.