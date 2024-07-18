DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Producer Says Hugh Jackman Wearing Comic-Accurate Suit Had "Grown Men Sobbing" On Set

Deadpool and Wolverine producer Wendy Jacobson describes the moment Hugh Jackman stepped in set for a screen-test wearing Logan's classic blue and yellow costume...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Comic book readers have been waiting to see Hugh Jackman wear Wolverine's classic costume for many years, and this month's Deadpool and Wolverine will finally see the actor suit-up in the blue and yellow on screen for the very first time.

The first image of Jackman in the suit pretty much broke the internet, and even though he wasn't wearing the mask (we still haven't seen him in the full costume in live-action), the majority of fans were very pleased with the overall look.

It seems Jackman donning Wolvie's comic-accurate duds also had a big impact on those involved with making the movie.

Executive producer Wendy Jacobson says that the crew knew they were seeing "something special" when Jackman stepped out in-costume for his camera test.

"It was one of the craziest things," Jacobson tells HeyUGuys. "It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing."

She could be exaggerating just a tad here, of course, but this still hammers home how important it was for so many fans to see Jackman in the suit before he retires from the role for good (again).

In related news, Ryan Reynolds wore shades that look quite a bit like Cyclops' ruby quartz visor during a recent fan event, which added more fuel to the rumor that James Marsden is set to return as Scott Summers for the movie.

Though Marsden will likely appear along with the rest of his X-Men co-stars, we'd say Reynolds is just having a bit of fun here.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/18/2024, 11:22 AM
Can't wait to see the cowl in action. Looking forward to white eyes. I hope they are as similar as DP.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 11:23 AM

Grown men crying on set? Over a guy in a superhero costume.

What a bunch of pu$$ies these Hollyweird girly men are.
valmic
valmic - 7/18/2024, 11:24 AM
@DocSpock - saying this on a comic book geek site...
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/18/2024, 11:29 AM
@DocSpock - No need to name call and overreact over a bunch of passionate workers. I'm sure it was a bit of exaggeration anyway, but even if they did, it has no effect on you.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 11:30 AM
@valmic -

Good point.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 11:31 AM
@Killuminatic -

Sorry to offend you Nancy.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/18/2024, 11:32 AM
@DocSpock - Cool [foo foo].
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2024, 11:37 AM
@DocSpock - considering comments I read wears his dam mask he need wear mask if costume was pink he wear mask will you still be excited be for it’s that not comic accurate peoooe compalin ab out Superman need have red trunks and red belt look at wolverine all yellow stripes should be black not yellow, wears his stupid blue trunks red belt all I mostly read see him with mask on movie be perfect regardless how bad or good it is all people care about is stupid mask
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/18/2024, 11:39 AM
@DocSpock - You say that, but you have a hissy fit nearly every other day, including here
Vigor
Vigor - 7/18/2024, 11:42 AM
@DocSpock - you're literally posting daily on a comic book movie website. You're a bigger nerd than these grown men are who are getting paid
Vigor
Vigor - 7/18/2024, 11:43 AM
@TheRogue - no self awareness. Explains his previous comments
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/18/2024, 11:46 AM
@Vigor - Remember a few weeks ago when there was a "new sheriff in town" and they were going to start policing bullying and incendiary language on this website? Good times.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/18/2024, 11:53 AM
@clintthahamster - He does the best he can to be fair. I feel for the dude.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 12:01 PM
@dragon316 -

I don't understand your comment.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 12:03 PM
@TheRogue -

What is a hissy fit to you? That's bullsh!T. Give me one single example of me having a hissy fit as you call it, and I will admit to that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2024, 12:09 PM
@Vigor -

Of course I'm a comic book nerd. I've been reading them for about 59 years and a major part of the CB/sci-fi convention scene in D/FW since the 70s.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/18/2024, 12:10 PM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image


User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 12:37 PM
@DocSpock - i cant tell through text but im 75% certain you were being a sarcastic f*ck and people took it too seriously? if not, idc, ill still cry if i see him in the mask
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/18/2024, 11:23 AM
The suit is awesome. Really good.

BUT CAN WE PLEASE MOVE ON FROM THE FOX-MEN
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2024, 11:24 AM
But will it be good though? Or just a mishmash of cameos and fanservice. We will see.

In 6 days for me!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/18/2024, 11:24 AM
I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing."

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
NegativeNerd
NegativeNerd - 7/18/2024, 11:26 AM
The double standards are wild lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 11:34 AM
I mean he does look good in it , you see those arms!!.

User Comment Image

Also Ryan with the Cyclops visor shades is funny and actually makes me want to buy em too lol
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/18/2024, 11:38 AM
Yeah I'm calling bullshit on that one.
This sound too much like past over exaggerated reactions from past films in other genres.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/18/2024, 12:14 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - 🙄🤔💭😐🎯...


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image





User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/18/2024, 11:42 AM
Only took 20+ years. God bless you, Kevin Feige 🥲
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/18/2024, 11:45 AM
Considering some of those grown were probably kids when they saw Hugh as Wolverine for the first time, I'm not surprised. It'll have grown men crying i the cinema for that same reason
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/18/2024, 12:36 PM
@bkmeijer1 - that will be me... if he wears the mask for more than 30s... otherwise ill be pretty happy but not as excited
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/18/2024, 11:47 AM
The suit looks good.

But it CAN be better!

-Max Lord
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/18/2024, 11:47 AM
Just going to go ahead and say that it's okay to cry, and if you disagree, you're wrong.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/18/2024, 11:49 AM
Okay, but where is his [frick]ing mask then you liars?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/18/2024, 11:50 AM
@HermanM - Obviously in the movie not the trailers lmao.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/18/2024, 11:51 AM
@TheRogue - do you think he actually wears it in the film?

I will be surprised if he does at this point. No one has even mentioned him wearing it in any interview either.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/18/2024, 11:55 AM
Plot twist: that producer is Trump. "Grown men, tough men, crying like babies..."
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/18/2024, 12:03 PM
@Izaizaiza - "Big, strong, beautiful men with tears in their eyes."

