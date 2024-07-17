DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor May Reveal The Actors Playing Two Wade Wilson Variants - SPOILERS

Out of all the Merc With a Mouth's Variants that have been confirmed to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine, Ladypool, aka Wanda Wilson, has generated the most speculation.

Fans were convinced that Taylor Swift would be suiting up as the female Deadpool Variant until the trades confirmed that the pop megastar won't appear in the movie. Other popular theories include Morena Baccarin, Blake Lively, and even Ryan Reynolds himself.

Now, a new rumor doing the rounds online claims to have confirmed who will play Ms. Wilson in the movie.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to Alex Pérez from The Cosmic Circus, it will indeed be Blake Lively under the mask. He also claims that another Variant glimpsed in the most recent teaser, Cowboy Deadpool, will be played by none other than Matthew McConaughey!

With over 35 minutes of the movie screening at various fan-events over the past week or so, there's a pretty good chance this information has leaked and is on the level - but it is still just a rumor for now (FWIW, we have also heard that it's Reynolds himself in the Ladypool suit).

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.