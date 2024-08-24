DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Rob McElhenney's Cameo Was Cut; Reveals Details Of Scene

Back in May, we got word that Ryan Reynolds' Welcome to Wrexham partner Rob McElhenney had filmed a cameo for Deadpool and Wolverine, but if you've seen the movie, you may have noticed that his character didn't appear on screen.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor recently took to social media to confirm that he didn't make the cut, revealing who he played in the process.

As we figured after catching a glimpse of McElhenney arriving to set in an episode of Welcome to Wrexham, he did indeed play a TVA Agent - but it seems he wasn't part of the blood-drenched opening sequence as many assumed, and was actually going to show up later on in the Void.

Reynolds has now shared some new photos of McElhenney's character, while explaining why his cameo was cut, and revealing a little more about his scenes. He also hints that we will see this sequence in the "digital extras," and campaigns for his friend to play Hydra Bob.

"While editing a movie, they say you “sometimes have to kill your darlings.” And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo… The sequence wasn’t working the way we’d originally constructed it. Rob was the only reason it stayed in the cut for as long as it did, because even under a TVA mask and helmet, you can feel him smoldering with a raw and almost infinite reservoir of talent, writerly wit and “I create hit tv shows” swagger. Don’t even get me started on Wrexham. I wouldn’t know a love like @wrexham_afc if it weren’t for Rob McElhenney.

Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn’t without stress. There was a lot of expectation — and I’m pretty sure the most well written villain in cinema history is “Expectation”. And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I’m mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn’t meant to be, I’m grateful my friend was there with me on that set. When I see Rob, my heart-rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me.

*Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo."

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.