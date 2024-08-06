DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Highlight Dafne Keen's Return As Laura/X-23; Hugh Jackman Responds

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared another batch of official stills from the movie, this time spotlighting Dafne Keen's long-awaited return as Laura/X-23...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Logan fans were hoping to see more of Dafne Keen as Wolverine's clone/daughter X-23 (sorry... Laura) after her excellent performance in James Mangold's film, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox left all future plans for the character on the shelf.

Fortunately, Keen got the chance to reprise the role for a long-awaited reunion with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The movie's final trailer may have ruined the surprise, but did nothing to lessen the emotional impact, as Laura manages to convince the "worst Wolverine" variant to step up and fight alongside the Resistance.

Just as he did with the other surprise characters, Ryan Reynolds has shared some official stills of Laura as she prepares to slice and dice her way through Cassandra Nova's forces.

"When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant.

@slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel. I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses. I’m SO happy folks all around the world who’ve been carried away to a better place by Dafne and @RealHughJackman and their unbelievable performances."

Hugh Jackman shared a response to the photos with a previously-unseen BTS shot of Keen from Logan.

Will we see Keen back as Laura - or maybe even the new Wolverine - in the MCU? It would seem like a huge wasted opportunity not to bring her back for at least one more movie.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 9:35 AM
Ok, I've just off another article.

Can someone help me make sense of the time-line?

Logan died in 2029, so does that mean Wade went to the Future from 2024 to dig him up?

If so, how did Laura end up in the void? If time travel is a thing then i assume that also makes the plot pointless?

Also, Deadpool happens in it's own timeline taking what it wants right? I know X origins wolverine and X3 Last stand are wiped, but Coloussus (Cudmoore) is different to the one we got in the deadpool movies, and also the x team we saw were the younger ones from First class in deadpool 2....oh WTF!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/6/2024, 9:41 AM
@Conquistador - Yeah I don't think they really bothered trying to sync up the timelines... more that Logan was supposed to have played out in a different reality. There's a lot of stuff that doesn't make sense when you think about it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 9:50 AM
@Conquistador - as the usual reasoning i hear from folks defending this movie, "it is a deadpool movie, you cant expect it to nake sense", or something like it.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/6/2024, 9:54 AM
@Conquistador - Check out New Rockstars on YouTube. They have a pretty good timeline video.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 8/6/2024, 9:59 AM
@Conquistador - I don't know if what I'm going to type makes sense.
Wolverine dies in 2029 sending that whole timeline to be wiped. Remember we have to stop thinking of time in a linear fashion. Once the timeline is wiped everything disappears from its history. The tva took Deadpool out of his timeline into a place where there is no time. Dp takes Wolvie from another universe. When he brings Wolvie back to his universe it causes a branch timeline.
This is where it gets really messy because if alt Wolvie from dp & w comes to dp's timeline in 24 then there are two wolverines for the span of about 5 years. That's all the brain I have for today... I should spend more time looking for a new job than thinking of this. Lol
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 10:00 AM
@Steel86 - If it's over 10 minutes long, i'll give it a pass. Not shitting on content creators, but these days each breakdown or epsiode is as long as the movie/TV episode itself these days. Heavy Spoilers killed me with that hour long break down for House of the Dragon finale. lol

@MarkCassidy - Yeah, and i appreciated one of the lines in the first Deadpool where he was talking about both Stewart and McAvoy, but if he's in the MCU now, surely they need to start seperating things and making sense of it.

The opening was amazing and it probably wouldn't have worked as well if we weren't in shock at him desecrating Logan's skeletion, but they could have given use some better explantation. The amount of other fan service they gave the hardcore nerds though, it just seems cheap to not get into it knowing the core audience will pick it apart in some time.

@vectorsigma - i mean on first viewing i didn't care, but like i said before, give it time, people will pick it apart....
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 10:02 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - Yeah, but if Deadpool had to "time travel" 5 years into the future to dig up Logan why didn't he just go and find him when he was alive in 2024 post DoFP.

Dumb.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 10:09 AM
@Conquistador - funny that i had all my questions and nitpicks and whatnot after my first viewings and i havent received a satisfying answer.

Most i got was "it is a deadpool movie..."

It was fun for a while but some obvious shortcomings in the writing. And now it is getting a good BO, im afraid marvel will get the wrong message and continue doing mediocre stuff as long as it is "fun" with cameos and fanservice galore
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/6/2024, 10:10 AM
@MarkCassidy -

It makes sense from the perspective that the TVA doesn't exist IN a specific timeline .

For them 2024 or 2029 it's all "happening" at once essentially because they're not perceiving time in the same linear way we are.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 10:16 AM
@Steel86 - Ok it's not to long. Half way through... it's making some sense.
?feature=shared
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/6/2024, 10:16 AM
@Conquistador - Lol, yeah I get it. The movie breakdown is an hour long but the timeline video is only 15 minutes.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 10:31 AM
@Conquistador -
@MarkCassidy -
@vectorsigma -

I love the movie, but trying to connect it to Logan was a mistake. It makes no sense for many reasons.

-So Logan dies in the future and deadpool dies in the past. Wow.....thats a stupid role.
- Nothing in Logan looks anything like the deadpool verse. Deadpool universe was clearly supposed to be its own thing
- If there trying to say every single fox movie is in same universe, they are just bad as fox lmao. Give it up
- The anchor thing is stupid by itself.
- Logan is clearly its own universe, but even then its more xmen original trilogy esque. Does days of future past...not happen? Is it supposed to be first class timeline? Why is kaliback completely different
- It basically makes the movie completely pointless, deadpool will lose all his friends to the corn syrup virus. So this guy makes the movie completely irrelevent

User Comment Image

I love the movie but they should have had a funny intro with deadpools wolverine dying. Connecting it to logan was stupid, and not canon imo
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 10:39 AM
@Conquistador - The key to making sense of it all is that Logan can take place in more than one timeline.

Laura in the Void is from Earth 17315.

The timeline that Deadpool exists in is a timeline that was created after his time travel adventures were over. The movie erroneously refers to it as Earth 10005 (which is actually the number for the original Fox timeline), but it doesn't have an actual designation yet.

The events of Logan will happen in Deadpool's timeline too, five years into the future.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 10:40 AM
@TheRogue - So i checked the video above that @Steel86 put me on. The 1st half kinda make sense, until they go into the "[frick] it logic", so i suppose for those people who need it to make sense can follow that, but yeah, they threw it out the window. lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 10:41 AM
@Conquistador -

"Yeah, but if Deadpool had to "time travel" 5 years into the future to dig up Logan why didn't he just go and find him when he was alive in 2024 post DoFP."

Because then there wouldn't be a movie.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/6/2024, 10:41 AM
@ObserverIO - as above.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/6/2024, 10:41 AM
@TrentCrimm - If that's the case though... why would Paradox need to speed up the demise of the timeline from decay? Wouldn't that have already happened too? My head hurts... ha. Best not to think about it too much I suppose.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 10:42 AM
@Conquistador - I just headcanon my own version when those parts appear. Lmao ultra headcanon I know.

Logan is still its own universe. Even the x23 isnt from THAT LOGAN.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 10:43 AM
@ObserverIO - They probably could have just chosen a random logan and killed him.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 10:45 AM
@TheRogue - Caliban was just affecting a French accent to seem cool.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 10:46 AM
@Conquistador - Lmao why didint he just shoot the wolverine clone in the head or something. So stupid.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 10:46 AM
@Jackraow21 - Paradox only needed to speed up the demise of the timeline because he didn't want to be stuck in an office waiting for it to die for the next two millenia.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/6/2024, 9:37 AM
Daphne was brilliant. More X-23. More Tatum-Gambit. More Snipes-Blade. More Garner-Elektra.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 9:56 AM
After almost 2 weeks, they are still marketing this movie like there is no tomorrow 😅
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/6/2024, 10:13 AM
@vectorsigma - Good. They put out a good movie. Time to repeat-view.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 10:22 AM
@GeneralZod - i respectfully disagree on the good part, but i have already seen it twice so all good. Maybe ill wait for the pg version so that i can tag the kid along
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/6/2024, 9:58 AM
I was really expecting her to suit up in the Wolverine or the x-force X-23 suit, she looks amazing as Laura. I'm sure she'll have a suit when we see her again.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/6/2024, 9:58 AM
I might just YSL my shit, the Thugger way
Ain't no real sense in me goin' the other way
Cannot be seen in that shit from the other day
Virgil just sent me a whole different colorway
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/6/2024, 10:02 AM
Clearly CGI, she was never there

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 10:11 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - lolz i can continue this all year long.

Tell me with conviction evans was with jackman and reynolds on his scenes in the movie

I cant with the blind fanboyism and herd mentality
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/6/2024, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma -

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/6/2024, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma - Chris was actually on set with Hugh and Ryan. His scene was separately from the others. Which is why we never got set leaks of Chris in the Human Torch costume. It's not that big a deal, honestly. -
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 10:02 AM
It’s crazy to see how much she’s grow up when Logan feels like it was just yesterday even though it’s been 7 years in reality (time is flying)…

She obviously did well in Logan but in this aswell with the little she had , especially in the campfire scene with Wolverine which was her big moment.

User Comment Image

Hell , I liked her in the Acolyte aswell even though again she didn’t have all that much to do in it.

Never saw His Dark Materials (might check it out) but even if she doesn’t reprise the role of X-23 again , I hope she has a good career and life moving forward!!.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/6/2024, 10:07 AM
This casting was just perfect. And the fact that she grew into a young woman who actually LOOKS like Laura from the comics on top of being a great actress. Marvel would be foolish not to continue her story and put her in an X-Men or X-Force movie/show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 10:12 AM
@comicfan100 - damn , she does.

User Comment Image

I wouldn’t mind her story continuing in the main MCU ir her reprising the role…

However I would want a new Logan and idk if they would bring her back without Jackman since she’s synonymous with his version now
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/6/2024, 10:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Secret Wars. I don't think it's as difficult a situation as it may seem. We're all expecting a new Wolverine. I don't think Hugh is going to actually be doing this until he's 90.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 10:40 AM
@comicfan100 - oh , I wouldn’t doubt if she’s in Secret Wars but I meant moreso beyond that.

If they go with a full on clean slate as I hope then idk if she would continue

