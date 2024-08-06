DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Highlight Dafne Keen's Return As Laura/X-23; Hugh Jackman Responds

Logan fans were hoping to see more of Dafne Keen as Wolverine's clone/daughter X-23 (sorry... Laura) after her excellent performance in James Mangold's film, but Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox left all future plans for the character on the shelf.

Fortunately, Keen got the chance to reprise the role for a long-awaited reunion with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The movie's final trailer may have ruined the surprise, but did nothing to lessen the emotional impact, as Laura manages to convince the "worst Wolverine" variant to step up and fight alongside the Resistance.

Just as he did with the other surprise characters, Ryan Reynolds has shared some official stills of Laura as she prepares to slice and dice her way through Cassandra Nova's forces.

"When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant.

@slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel. I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses. I’m SO happy folks all around the world who’ve been carried away to a better place by Dafne and @RealHughJackman and their unbelievable performances."

Hugh Jackman shared a response to the photos with a previously-unseen BTS shot of Keen from Logan.

Will we see Keen back as Laura - or maybe even the new Wolverine - in the MCU? It would seem like a huge wasted opportunity not to bring her back for at least one more movie.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

