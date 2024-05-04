DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Synopsis Reveals Some Intriguing New Plot Details - SPOILERS

A new story description for Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, and it reveals a few plot details that could be considered fairly significant spoilers...

By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Between the trailers and the various character cameos (some confirmed, others still just rumored), we've been able to get a pretty good idea of the general premise of Deadpool and Wolverine, but it sounds like Marvel Studios has been keeping some fairly significant plot points out of the marketing.

Now, Zazzle.com has included a new synopsis with its range of tie-in products, and it reveals a few exciting new details about the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut.

If you'd rather go in knowing as little as possible, here's your spoiler warning.

According to the breakdown, "Not only will [Deadpool and Wolverine] be working to defeat a range of villains plaguing the Marvel universe, bub, but they’ll be gate-crashing the MCU franchise, too, and putting their own R-rated, 20th Century Fox-styled twist on some of our favorite moments from Phases 1-4!"

So, it seems Wolvie and Wade are going to have to contend with more than Just Cassandra Nova, and the theories that the pair will be dropping in on scenes from earlier MCU movies also appear to be accurate.

Does this mean we'll see the original Avengers cast members return, or will the movie simply reuse older footage? Either way, it sounds like D&W still has a few surprises in store!

Check out some new promo art featuring several Deadpool Variants below.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

