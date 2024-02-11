DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Team-Up To Save The MCU In First Red Band Trailer!

As expected, the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 - now officially titled Deadpool and Wolverine - debuted during the Super Bowl, and you can check it out right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2024 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for the Merc With a Mouth's highly-anticipated MCU debut, which is not called "Deadpool and Friend" as a recent leak suggested, but Deadpool and Wolverine!

The trailer begins with Wade Wilson - sporting a truly horrendous toupee - celebrating his birthday with quite a few familiar faces from the previous movies when some Time Variance Authority agents arrive to take him in.

Wade is told that he's "special," and comes to view himself as "Marvel Jesus" in no time at all.

What follows is a bit of fairly bloody action (yes, this is Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie), and some quick glimpses of a few cameos - some of which you were likely expecting, and others that hadn't been rumored beforehand!

Unfortunately, Logan (Hugh Jackman) only appears in silhouette right at the end, but we're sure to see more of the iconic mutant soon.

Have a look at the trailer and Super Bowl spot (which features some new shots/dialogue) below - along with Jackman's alternate title, which we really wish they'd gone with - and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 6:53 PM
Marvel is here to stay!




Looks incredible 🔥🔥🔥
grif - 2/11/2024, 7:07 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - sure
McMurdo - 2/11/2024, 7:08 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - it looks good but seeing the TVA took some wind out of my sails and I wasn't expecting that considering I'm obsessed with this film and I knew the TVA were involved long ago due to all the leaked info. But I love the Messiah complex stuff and how he's aware that he is quite literally the savior of this cinematic universe. awesome they let Reynolds get all that in honestly. I give Feige credit for that!
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 7:09 PM
@McMurdo -


It's Deadpool, man. Just be happy. It's Deadpool. Ain't that serious 😂
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2024, 7:15 PM
@McMurdo - well he's also the villain, lol and his own movie, lol. t´That's so Deadpool.
bobevanz - 2/11/2024, 7:16 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - give me three reasons why this doesn't look like every other movie we've seen before lol
McMurdo - 2/11/2024, 7:19 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I love Deadpool 2 so I know I'll love this too. Feels like Reynolds had a lot of creative control here.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 7:38 PM
@bobevanz -


That's such a dumb analysis. Get outta here🤡😂
CorndogBurglar - 2/11/2024, 8:29 PM
@McMurdo - Do you think that shadowy bald person in the leather chair that we only see the back of is Cassandra Nova? She's been rumored as the villain for a long time now.
lazlodaytona - 2/11/2024, 9:15 PM
@bobevanz -
1. Marvel's 1st R-rated film
2. The dude who drives the taxi
3. Lots and lots of CGI Colossus

Bonus: The privilege to see Hugh as Wolvie one more time and the ridiculous banter that will take place between the 2 lead characters
McMurdo - 2/11/2024, 9:16 PM
@CorndogBurglar - yes that's Nova for sure.
KennKathleen - 2/11/2024, 10:10 PM
@AmazingFILMporg -

+



=
incredibleTalk - 2/11/2024, 11:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - ...thought Blade was R rated though!
lazlodaytona - 2/12/2024, 4:48 AM
@incredibleTalk - That was before Marvel Studios. I think New Line Cinema was the company that produced it.
Ryguy88 - 2/12/2024, 7:05 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - Fox saving their asses
SomeoneYouLove - 2/11/2024, 6:53 PM
Please don't go 3 for 3 with shit villains
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2024, 7:09 PM
@SomeoneYouLove - If you have not already figured it out, Deadpool IS the villain.
Origame - 2/11/2024, 7:14 PM
@RegularPoochie - ...how?
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2024, 7:31 PM
@Origame - It was long time rumored to be like Deadpool destroys Marvel universe kinda thing and what we got from the set photos etc. it looks even more to be true after this trailer. Dont't know how the aftermath would go, but wouldn't be surprised if this movie is the trigger for what leads up to the next two avenger movies.
Origame - 2/11/2024, 7:56 PM
@RegularPoochie - so...you heard a rumor.

?si=wbp1TRQaSLQQnEiB
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2024, 8:01 PM
@Origame - Yeah and they have been true after seeing this trailer, so f u. Don't know when you turned to piece of shit, but it should be time for you to look in the mirror, or take a break from here.
CorndogBurglar - 2/11/2024, 8:28 PM
@SomeoneYouLove - Cassandra Nova
Origame - 2/11/2024, 8:30 PM
@RegularPoochie - ...what from the trailer was proven true that we didn't already know

Based on this, the tva are calling on him to basically save the marvel universe. Hes even called the marvel universe jesus.
Which is the exact opposite of being a villain.

And really? That's enough for you to call me a piece of sh!t. Pointing out its just a rumor and a meme. 🙄

?si=wbp1TRQaSLQQnEiB
RegularPoochie - 2/11/2024, 8:36 PM
@Origame - nah not just that, you are like that in every topics comment section. so use your video for the mirror moron
Origame - 2/11/2024, 9:29 PM
@RegularPoochie - if this is genuinely an example of me being a piece of sh!t, you really need to get out more. I didn't even say anything rude to you. I basically just said I didn't believe you.

Yet you just call me a piece of sh!t for not believing you.
RegularPoochie - 2/12/2024, 12:07 AM
@Origame - Sorry friend, was Drunk. I don't drink much and I didn't drink much even today, because I'm sober already, don't know what got in to me. Can you forgive me, all good?
Origame - 2/12/2024, 5:06 AM
@RegularPoochie - sure it's fine.
RegularPoochie - 2/12/2024, 5:53 AM
@Origame - thanks! I think I was just taking overheat watching the game and didn't think clearly and was full on adrenaline. Lets go champs!
PatchesOhulihan - 2/12/2024, 9:26 AM
@RegularPoochie - Wouldn't it make more sense for Deadpool to destroy the Fox-men universe? At one point in that trailer it looks like the 20th century fox logo is half buried in the sand.
RegularPoochie - 2/12/2024, 9:53 AM
@PatchesOhulihan - umm yes? They are still part of Marvel universe and I didn't mean MCU universe precisely.
SonOfAGif - 2/11/2024, 6:54 PM
The fact that we see TVA agents being slaughtered is insane. Marvel Studios definitely needs more Mature content. I have high hopes for Daredevil and Punisher now. Bravo.
GhostDog - 2/11/2024, 6:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - for real though
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 6:55 PM
@SonOfAGif -


And blade is gonna be rated R💪🔥
SonOfAGif - 2/11/2024, 7:52 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I know it's asking for a bit much but I hope Moon Knight Season 2 is TV-MA.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 7:52 PM
@SonOfAGif -


I honestly think phase 4 spooked marvel so much that they will consider it.
SonOfAGif - 2/11/2024, 8:45 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - I just believe that Marvel Studios didn't grow with their fanbase. It's almost like the Harry Potter franchise. Had every film been lighthearted like the first film the saga would have been horrible. Harry Potter needed to get dark, tragic, and brutal in order for its story to thrive. Marvel Studios needs to understand it's core fanbase are in their 30s and 40s now. While the new generation of fans are growing up on shows like The Boys, Game of Thrones and Euphoria. Marvel needs to look at the data and see the campy cartoons don't work for the MCU anymore or at least not every hero.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 8:54 PM
@SonOfAGif -


Campy can work with some of the films but I agree. Let more mature characters be themselves. Moonknight is a perfect example. I liked the show but he could've been better far away from the connective tissue of the MCU. Don't force him in.


Do what fox did with wolverine. Give him his hardcore movie and then pg13 him when he is with the group. It ain't that hard💁
SonOfAGif - 2/11/2024, 8:57 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - The issue isn't the interconnected stories. That's what makes Marvel Studios thrive. The issue is they need to understand that violence, torture, murder, sex, crime, and gore exist in the world they have created. Their Achilles heel has been the inability to weave a happy adventure like Spider-Man: Far From Home to co-exist with a bloody journey like Daredevil season 1.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/11/2024, 9:03 PM
@SonOfAGif -


They can't do that and they shouldn't😅

Don't get me wrong they can reference each other and even interactions in teamups but it's not smart to have a kid friendly franchise with more adult characters
Slotherin - 2/12/2024, 1:16 AM
@SonOfAGif - that's the thing though... There may be that older generation but the brand is intergenerational. There needs to be varied stuff just as there often has been for the comics.
