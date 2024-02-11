DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Team-Up To Save The MCU In First Red Band Trailer!

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for the Merc With a Mouth's highly-anticipated MCU debut, which is not called "Deadpool and Friend" as a recent leak suggested, but Deadpool and Wolverine!

The trailer begins with Wade Wilson - sporting a truly horrendous toupee - celebrating his birthday with quite a few familiar faces from the previous movies when some Time Variance Authority agents arrive to take him in.

Wade is told that he's "special," and comes to view himself as "Marvel Jesus" in no time at all.

What follows is a bit of fairly bloody action (yes, this is Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie), and some quick glimpses of a few cameos - some of which you were likely expecting, and others that hadn't been rumored beforehand!

Unfortunately, Logan (Hugh Jackman) only appears in silhouette right at the end, but we're sure to see more of the iconic mutant soon.

Have a look at the trailer and Super Bowl spot (which features some new shots/dialogue) below - along with Jackman's alternate title, which we really wish they'd gone with - and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.