DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Arrives Tomorrow! Check Out A New Teaser And Poster DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Arrives Tomorrow! Check Out A New Teaser And Poster

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has announced that a brand-new trailer for the MCU threequel will arrive tomorrow, and we have a new teaser and poster featuring Logan and the Merc with a Mouth...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 21, 2024 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

"Look, eventually you're gonna hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad..."

Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to announce that a brand-new trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine will be released online tomorrow, and in the meantime, we have a teaser promo and new poster featuring the Merc with a Mouth stroking Logan's claws (nothing suggestive about that at all).

The teaser begins with a montage of clips from the first two Deadpool movies as well as Wolvie's three solo outings, as we hear Wade Wilson tell the legendary mutant how much he's always wanted to team-up with him.

Though it might be out of context, the narration seems to suggest that Deadpool has travelled back in time to advise Logan to accept his offer to join forces in the future. 

There are only a couple of new shots from the upcoming threequel, one of which is a slightly longer (but still out of focus) look at Wolverine approaching a fallen Deadpool. No sign of that mask, but something tells us we'll get a brief glimpse in the full trailer.

A 9-minute preview of the movie screened at CinemaCon last week, and you can check out a breakdown below.

"Wade is captured by the TVA. He wakes up in an office with Matthew MacFadyen's character. He tells Deadpool that he has been chosen for a special mission to save the sacred timeline. Footage of Chris Evans' Captain America is shown and Deadpool salutes him. He sees a clip of Chris Hemsworth as Thor crying over his body. 'That happens in the distant future,' Macfadyen tells him. "'I am Marvel Jesus,'" Deadpool proclaims. He addresses the camera and says, 'Suck it Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked.' The footage ends with Deadpool getting a new super suit."

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2024, 3:34 PM
Fitting poster, only Deadpool would attempt to feel Wolverine like that. XD

I am surprised they're releasing it now, thought they would wait until May to start kicking up more the markting. But it's good to be ahead always.
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 4/21/2024, 3:34 PM
I feel like if Taylor swift is in it it show her in the trailer to get all the swifties there to support it lol.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/21/2024, 3:34 PM
can't wait
Gambito
Gambito - 4/21/2024, 3:35 PM
Omg the movie of the year easily the X-men are back!!!!!!!
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 4/21/2024, 3:35 PM
I'm not sure how to feel about this movie. I'll see if the trailer sways me.

On one hand I hated the Fox-Men and would have loved to be done with Hugh and get a new MCU Wolverine sooner than later.

On the other hand, this will probably be fun. I liked Loki a lot and like the involvement of the TVA. I'm also interested to see folks from the Tim Story F4 or the likes of Jennifer Garner.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/21/2024, 3:37 PM
Well… I’ll be getting no work done tomorrow now. Can’t wait!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2024, 3:40 PM
Zitscuaro macias 35773f
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/21/2024, 3:41 PM
@Malatrova15 - is that a Pantone color?
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/21/2024, 4:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - Who's the weird looking person on your avatar?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2024, 4:03 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - way beyond the human gamut
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2024, 4:05 PM
@Ikusa - famous actress and Jonathan Majors confident " Hunter "Pitolargo" Shafer
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/21/2024, 3:40 PM
You know what we want … show it to us!!!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/21/2024, 3:40 PM
Deadpool obviously doesn’t know boundaries
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/21/2024, 3:41 PM
Some things are deeper than skin. Adamantium deep. 😏
LSHF
LSHF - 4/21/2024, 3:43 PM
The most anticipated MCU film this year (and the only one, I know)!
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/21/2024, 3:48 PM
Deadpool And Wolverine the movie that will quite possibly be the best of Phase 4 and 5.

At the moment the top two of phase 4 are Spider-Man:No Way Home and Doctor Strange And The MultiVerse Of Madness.

Nothing good in Phase 5,maybe X-Men 97 but that's animated.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/21/2024, 4:01 PM
@marvel72 - you forgot to say 'in my opinion' 😅
mountainman
mountainman - 4/21/2024, 4:02 PM
@marvel72 - I thought GOTG3 was good too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2024, 4:02 PM
Apparently the poster is a riff on the LOGAN poster…

User Comment Image

Anyway fun stuff , interested to see the trailer tomorrow!!.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
