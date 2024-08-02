DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals Another Cameo As Movie "Smashturbates" BO Records - SPOILERS

As Deadpool and Wolverine heads into its second week in theaters, Marvel Studios is beginning to ease up on keeping the movie's major surprises under wraps, and this latest TV spot highlights yet another cameo.

If you still haven't been to see the movie, spoilers from this point on.

Though this is far from the biggest character appearance, the promo features footage from an early scene with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) paying a visit to Avengers HQ to see Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) about potentially joining the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Merc With a Mouth wonders if "the man" will be joining them, and Happy replies that he "doesn't do this type of thing anymore."

"Cameos?"

"Meetings."

We're not sure who this refers to since Tony Stark is dead in this reality, but our new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is certainly one possibility.

The spot also highlights the fact that Deadpool and Wolverine has been "smashturbating" (don't worry if you need an explainer, Wade obliges) box office records, as it zeroes in on $800 million worldwide after just one week on general release.

Who’s in for weekend #2? ❤️⚔️💛 pic.twitter.com/6jeFIzjbaN — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) August 2, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.