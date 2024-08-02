DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals Another Cameo As Movie "Smashturbates" BO Records - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals Another Cameo As Movie &quot;Smashturbates&quot; BO Records - SPOILERS

With Deadpool and Wolverine currently "smashturbating" box office records, Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot, and this one reveals yet another cameo...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 02, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool and Wolverine heads into its second week in theaters, Marvel Studios is beginning to ease up on keeping the movie's major surprises under wraps, and this latest TV spot highlights yet another cameo.

If you still haven't been to see the movie, spoilers from this point on.

Though this is far from the biggest character appearance, the promo features footage from an early scene with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) paying a visit to Avengers HQ to see Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) about potentially joining the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Merc With a Mouth wonders if "the man" will be joining them, and Happy replies that he "doesn't do this type of thing anymore."

"Cameos?"

"Meetings."

We're not sure who this refers to since Tony Stark is dead in this reality, but our new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is certainly one possibility.

The spot also highlights the fact that Deadpool and Wolverine has been "smashturbating" (don't worry if you need an explainer, Wade obliges) box office records, as it zeroes in on $800 million worldwide after just one week on general release.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/2/2024, 3:04 PM
I'll probably catch another showing tomorrow, really enjoyed it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 3:58 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I’m usually not someone for repeat theatre viewings but I’m itching to see it again too

Just was pure fun!!.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 3:05 PM
Article #69
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2024, 3:06 PM
To someone who doesn't mind spoilers: tell me how you're a psycho. What's the point without the element of surprise? Sports would be a waste of time if you knew the outcome. I'll never understand it, if you say it's too pricey and you can't afford to go any day of the week that has deals or an app that gives you discounts. Some of you are WEIRD 😏
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 3:07 PM
@bobevanz - People who intentionally spoil a movie for other people - knowing some are actively avoiding spoilers - are pathetic.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2024, 3:13 PM
@bobevanz - ok that "weird" insult is just lame and we are going to overcome in november ...and yes we know about the couch tjing an we are proud of it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/2/2024, 3:21 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2024, 3:40 PM
@Feralwookiee - So Vance likes couches ...big deal.
You know what Biden prefers?
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2024, 3:50 PM
@bobevanz - dam right people say go theater is expensive get rid of cellphone you will not have monthly phone bill pay on it and streaming subscriptions
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 3:52 PM
@bobevanz - first off I am a psycho, obviously, considering I let @originalgusto1 sleep in my spare room when he comes in late at night after a mescaline binge. Secondly, your sports remark is adequate and you are on point with that comment. Finally, I don't like to spoil films that I am quite sure will end up exceptional. I appreciate going in mostly blind. For films I feel my expectations are heavier than the probable quality of the film, I do enjoy spoiling some things....especially when it's a super hero film involving heavy cameos. It allows me to go in with more contained expectations thereby allowing me to enjoy the film more than otherwise. Logical? Probably not but all the same.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 4:10 PM
@Malatrova15 - enemas?
Amaru
Amaru - 8/2/2024, 3:09 PM
"We're not sure who this refers to since Tony Stark is dead in this reality, but our new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is certainly one possibility."

How can you not know who he is referring to?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/2/2024, 3:26 PM
@Amaru - oh wait... Was that supposed to be before Endgame? Must have missed that part
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 3:28 PM
@MarkCassidy - Deadpool is talking about Kevin Feige
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/2/2024, 3:29 PM
@GaruVonDoom - Riiiiiight... I wasn't thinking about it in a meta way. But that means Happy would be in on the joke?
Darth258
Darth258 - 8/2/2024, 3:30 PM
@MarkCassidy - Just a guess but...

User Comment Image
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 3:31 PM
@MarkCassidy - Happy was prolly talking about Tony since remember this was in 2018 when Deadpool had Cable's device :)
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/2/2024, 3:32 PM
@GaruVonDoom - yeah that makes more sense 😂 Ill edit that when I can 🫣
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 3:35 PM
@MarkCassidy - no problem - ty for your good work in here sir

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 3:42 PM
@GaruVonDoom - yeap it literally says 2018 in the 616 (ugh) universe.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 8/2/2024, 3:15 PM
He was referring to God.

(Or Tony, since Tony wasn’t dead yet. But probably it’s God.)
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/2/2024, 3:22 PM
Happy realizing if he recurited deadpool, Deadpool could have used his time machine to get the stones himself. Then deadpool could have snapped the gauntlet as he's immortal, and tony wouldn't have to die.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 3:28 PM
@Ziggidy7 - to be fair , he wouldn’t know about the device haha
Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 3:42 PM
@Ziggidy7 - holy shit hahahhahaha
Rosraf
Rosraf - 8/2/2024, 4:30 PM
@Ziggidy7 - I would have loved to watch the theater riots if that had been the actual plot to Endgame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 3:30 PM
I mean he’s likely referring to Tony since that Happy scene takes place in 2018 after Wade took Cables device and then we catch up to the present.

Anyway , it was nice to see Happy since both the character and Favreau are so likable imo.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/2/2024, 4:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thank you (that's what I came here to say).
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/2/2024, 3:51 PM
Good for it deserves every success it can receive highest r rated movie I witness to date
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/2/2024, 3:56 PM
I love how MCU actors are so willing to come back for a bit of fun. Hemsworth, Evans, favreau etc obviously they're getting paid but it's just cool to see.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/2/2024, 4:16 PM
Pretty sure he was still talking about Iron Man. Either this was still pre-Endgame in the timeline (which I thought was clear) or the general population doesn’t know Tony Stark is dead (but I don’t think that’s the case).
LSHF
LSHF - 8/2/2024, 4:23 PM
It was both a funny and touching scene.

And he "was" referring to Tony.

