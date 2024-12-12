DEADPOOL Joins Forces With Kidpool And WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter For SickKids Campaign Video

DEADPOOL Joins Forces With Kidpool And WONDER WOMAN Star Lynda Carter For SickKids Campaign Video

The Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds), Kidpool (Inez Reynolds) and Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, have joined forces for a new SickKids campaign video...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has donned the costume again for a new promotional video, which sees the Merc With a Mouth join forces with the equally foul-mouthed Kidpool (Inez Reynolds) and our original live-action Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, to help eliminate sick kids... ehhh, make that eliminate the sickness from kids.

The video, which is part of Reynolds and Maximum Effort's annual Christmas campaign in support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), finds Wade Wilson and his younger variant commandeering Santa's sleigh to deliver gifts in the most haphazard way possible. When Kidpool asks what they should do next, Wilson suggests it's time to tackle childhood sickness.

Deadpool acknowledges that they might be a bit too "R-rated" for the task, and a much more wholesome representative appears in the form of Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

The Pools ask Carter to "do the thing," but when she performs her iconic spin from the '70 series, she winds up in one of Reynolds' ugly Christmas sweaters instead of the Wonder Woman costume. "The DC lawyers, I knew it," says Deadpool. "Probably the same guy who got Cavill and that other Batman"

Learn more about SickKids at their official website, and donate through this link before midnight on December 24 for Reynolds and Blake Lively to match the contribution up to $500,000.

Check out the video below.

In related news, Deadpool and Wolverine has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

