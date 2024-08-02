DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal The Full Deadpool Corps And Wolverine's Practical Cowl

Deadpool & Wolverine is a movie packed full of memorable moments, though the sequence with the title characters battling the Deadpool Corps - to the tune of Madonna's "Like a Prayer" - is nothing short of iconic.

An all-time great superhero movie fight scene, it's enhanced by the fact Hugh Jackman's Logan finally dons the comic-accurate mask from the comics.

Thanks to a newly surfaced behind-the-scenes photo, we now get to see the Deadpool Corps in its entirety. This appears to be a shot of the movie's stunt performers, though we can see Ladypool, Welshpool, and most interestingly, two actors wearing a practical Wovlerine cowl.

There's been some speculation among fans that it might have been created with VFX; however, it seems the only change made during post-production were those iconic white eyes!

Behind-the-scenes pic of the single-shot street fight with the Deadpool Corps in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'.

Ryan Reynolds has also shared a new photo from Deadpool & Wolverine's set, calling out Kidpool's conduct on set. He's obviously kidding around because, for those of you who might not realise, she was played by his and Blake Lively's daughter, Inez Reynolds.

"Only co-star I argued with," the actor joked. "Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash."

Lively played Ladypool in the movie, while Olin Reynolds was the MCU's Babypool. Betty and James Reynolds also had small roles.

"Only co-star I argued with. Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she's also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash. #DeadpoolAndWolverine"

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.