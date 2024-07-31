DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Breaks Yet ANOTHER R-Rated Record With Stellar Tuesday At Domestic Box Office

There's no stopping Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office because the latest numbers are in and the Marvel Studios threequel has just broken yet another record.

With an estimated $25.3 million yesterday (a +4% increase from Monday), the movie scored the highest Tuesday ever for an R-Rated movie, demolishing the previous record set by DC's Joker in 2019 ($13.9 million).

With the eighth biggest Tuesday in North American box office history, it's topped Avengers: Infinity War and now sits $261.1 million domestic. It will top the entire U.S. runs of Deadpool 2 ($324.6 million) and Joker ($335.5 million) on Friday and, once it passes Deadpool ($363.7 million) on Saturday, Deadpool & Wolverine will become the highest-grossing R-Rated comic book movie ever in just over a week.

Then, by Sunday, it will become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever with $400+ million on Sunday.

"Disney probably doesn’t want me to frame it this way, but I’ve always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film," Ryan Reynolds recently said of the movie's unprecedented box office success. "Yes, it’s rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not."

Two new posters for Deadpool & Wolverine have also been released which you can take a closer look at below.

Smile, wait for the flash! 📸 #DeadpoolAndWovlerine inspired art by @giateee. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Gsnkj23vxk pic.twitter.com/h41Mkdm4R5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 31, 2024 Jem Ward: "To represent such a serious, sensible film, I felt the poster had to reflect the subject matter with the same sensitivity. With that in mind, I avoided anything that would be considered silly or stupid in the design." — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) July 31, 2024

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.