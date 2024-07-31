DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Breaks Yet ANOTHER R-Rated Record With Stellar Tuesday At Domestic Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine had another stellar day at the box office on Tuesday and it's still breaking records. Find more details on that, and what the weekend holds in store for the R-Rated movie, here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

There's no stopping Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office because the latest numbers are in and the Marvel Studios threequel has just broken yet another record. 

With an estimated $25.3 million yesterday (a +4% increase from Monday), the movie scored the highest Tuesday ever for an R-Rated movie, demolishing the previous record set by DC's Joker in 2019 ($13.9 million). 

With the eighth biggest Tuesday in North American box office history, it's topped Avengers: Infinity War and now sits $261.1 million domestic. It will top the entire U.S. runs of Deadpool 2 ($324.6 million) and Joker ($335.5 million) on Friday and, once it passes Deadpool ($363.7 million) on Saturday, Deadpool & Wolverine will become the highest-grossing R-Rated comic book movie ever in just over a week. 

Then, by Sunday, it will become the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever with $400+ million on Sunday.

"Disney probably doesn’t want me to frame it this way, but I’ve always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film," Ryan Reynolds recently said of the movie's unprecedented box office success. "Yes, it’s rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not."

Two new posters for Deadpool & Wolverine have also been released which you can take a closer look at below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t
RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 12:07 PM
@vectorsigma and you @Youflopped

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/31/2024, 12:17 PM
@TheRogue - User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2024, 12:08 PM
It's a Deadpool movie, if you expected anything other than that I don't want to tell you. I'm glad there's jokes about how the mcu has been mid af since Endgame and other elbows to the gut, constant jokes work in a Deadpool movie but I'm really tired of it in EVERY MOVIE AND SHOW. If they can pay RDJ and the Russos 120 million for two movies, they need to pay the [frick]ing screenwriters even more.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2024, 12:09 PM
This was always going to make a billion, how high is the real question. Where the woke hating dei buzzword asshats to say these things lol
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/31/2024, 12:09 PM
It’s a juggernaut. God I’m loving this. Going to see it again this week. :)
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/31/2024, 12:20 PM
The MCU is back with both HYPE and Box Office


Deadpool & Wolverine will be the highest grossing rated R movie in history

Russo Bros directing both Doomsday and Secret War Avenger movies
RDJ as Dr Doom
Blade will also be Rated R
Hulk vs Red Hulk in Captain America Brave New World
Daredevil Born Again Trailer soon
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/31/2024, 12:31 PM
Okay, but new Wolvie por favor

