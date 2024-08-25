DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way Back To #1 And Passes $1.2 Billion Worldwide As THE CROW Flops At #

The summer is nearing its end and the year's biggest movie has returned to the top spot after being dethroned by Alien: Romulus last week.

Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine is back at #1 with $18.3 million in North America, a -39% drop. This is the movie's fifth weekend in theaters and a nice bump for a blockbuster that continues to exceed expectations.

The Shawn Levy-directed threequel has now passed Aquaman and Captain America: Civil War to become the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office; it currently sits at a massive $1.2 billion and is likely to end its run with between $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion.

Making that even more impressive is the fact it's R-Rated. In the UK, for example, Deadpool & Wolverine is rated "15." In case it wasn't clear, this means no one under 15 can see the movie (with or without parents) and that's a sizeable share of the audience. Could it have topped $2 billion with a PG-13 rating? We'll never know.

Elsewhere, Alien: Romulus slipped to second place with an impressive $16.2 million. As for The Crow, the remake opened at #8 behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, It Ends With Us, Blink Twice, The Forge, Twisters, and the Coraline re-release.

Not only is that three or four places worse than expected, but it made a mere $4.6 million, just over half of early estimates for its opening weekend. This marks another big loss for Lionsgate after Borderlands flopped a couple of weekends ago.

The Crow will likely fly to Digital platforms very quickly so, if you are curious about this one but won't want to watch it on the big screen, you'll no doubt get your chance soon enough. As for Deadpool & Wolverine, we're sure Disney is in no rush to miss out on any additional box office revenue and no Blu-ray release date has been announced as we write this.

What did you watch in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section after you check out some cool new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.