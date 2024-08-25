DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way Back To #1 And Passes $1.2 Billion Worldwide As THE CROW Flops At #

Deadpool & Wolverine has returned to #1 at the North American box office just as it passes $1.2 billion worldwide, but The Crow has had its feathers pulled after opening in a terrible eighth position!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

The summer is nearing its end and the year's biggest movie has returned to the top spot after being dethroned by Alien: Romulus last week. 

Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine is back at #1 with $18.3 million in North America, a -39% drop. This is the movie's fifth weekend in theaters and a nice bump for a blockbuster that continues to exceed expectations. 

The Shawn Levy-directed threequel has now passed Aquaman and Captain America: Civil War to become the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office; it currently sits at a massive $1.2 billion and is likely to end its run with between $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion. 

Making that even more impressive is the fact it's R-Rated. In the UK, for example, Deadpool & Wolverine is rated "15." In case it wasn't clear, this means no one under 15 can see the movie (with or without parents) and that's a sizeable share of the audience. Could it have topped $2 billion with a PG-13 rating? We'll never know. 

Elsewhere, Alien: Romulus slipped to second place with an impressive $16.2 million. As for The Crow, the remake opened at #8 behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, It Ends With Us, Blink Twice, The Forge, Twisters, and the Coraline re-release. 

Not only is that three or four places worse than expected, but it made a mere $4.6 million, just over half of early estimates for its opening weekend. This marks another big loss for Lionsgate after Borderlands flopped a couple of weekends ago. 

The Crow will likely fly to Digital platforms very quickly so, if you are curious about this one but won't want to watch it on the big screen, you'll no doubt get your chance soon enough. As for Deadpool & Wolverine, we're sure Disney is in no rush to miss out on any additional box office revenue and no Blu-ray release date has been announced as we write this. 

What did you watch in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section after you check out some cool new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

asherman93
asherman93 - 8/25/2024, 1:09 PM
They shouldn’t have remade Eric and Shelly’s story. Give the characters different names, and a lot of problems could be forgiven.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 1:19 PM
@asherman93 - yeah , I do agree to an extent.

However this is the 6th Crow adaptation and 3rd with Eric as the lead (second being the tv show) so if the character had been done after Brandon Lee once then I think it’s fair for him to be done again aswell.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/25/2024, 1:10 PM
The Shawn Levy-directed threequel has now passed Aquaman and Captain America: Civil War to become the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office; it currently sits at a massive $1.2 billion and is likely to end its run with between $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/25/2024, 1:13 PM
Not much great competition this summer. One of the weakest summers in years.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/25/2024, 1:14 PM
Now I hope they release this on Blu-Ray and it breaks sales records too. Streaming is convenient but it's thievery. You're paying a monthly fee to watch a movie you like paying more outright for a film than just buying it on physical. I get the "clutter" arguments but look at what Studios are doing editing out releases like The Office and so on to avoid offending people while eliminating the original content and time period it was made for.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 8/25/2024, 1:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - If the joo can screw by way of usury what streams is free from all legal standpoints.

tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/25/2024, 1:19 PM
“The Crow Flops at #”

At # what?

User Comment Image
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/25/2024, 1:23 PM
@tylerzero - ?si=dcXfV6GzuqrOQhXk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 1:25 PM
Damn , that’s crazy…

However it’s a solid film and the definition of a “crowd pleaser” I feel so it makes sense too , especially since it hasn’t had any major competition with the exception of Alien Romulus.

Anyway congrats to the cast & crew once again , deserved imo!!

User Comment Image

Sucks about the Crow , from the generally negative critical reception to the dismal B.O even if it was expected to an extent.

I’m sure this franchise wil be resurrected again sooner then later so a tv show might be the best option , maybe even an animated anthology?.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/25/2024, 1:41 PM
User Comment Image

