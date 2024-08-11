DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals ANOTHER Scrapped Variant: X-Baby Wolverine!

Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants were among the best we've seen in the MCU, particularly those played by Hugh Jackman. In a memorable montage set to "The Power Of Love," the Merc with the Mouth encountered several different Logans...and got impaled by all of them!

Now, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared a first look at a Wolverine Variant that didn't make the cut.

"X-Baby Wolverine! This is not in the film, but how fun would it have been to see this Mojo X-Baby come to life?" the artist asked on his Instagram page. "I was huge fan of what [Chris Claremont] [and] [Arthur Adams] did in those Uncanny X-Men annuals!"

He concluded by reminding fans, "This piece ([and] more) will also be included in the upcoming The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine."

It appears a lot of wacky ideas were considered for Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants and we have to believe even more will be revealed between now and the release of that art book. The clawed mutant has worn many costumes over the years, though we need to give this movie credit for including many of his most noteworthy styles.

X-Men: Apocalypse beat Deadpool & Wolverine to his classic Weapon X look; had that not featured there, we're sure it would have been part of the threequel.

Take a closer look at "X-Baby Wolverine" below.

