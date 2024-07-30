DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Easter Egg May Have Hinted At Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return As Doctor Doom

Deadpool and Wolverine is jam-packed with nods, references, and Easter eggs (maybe more than any previous superhero movie), and while quite a few couldn't be any more blatant, others are a little more subtle.

Now, one fan has noticed something that might just be foreshadowing the recent SDCC announcement that Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom.

This doesn't really count as a major reveal, but just in case, spoiler warning.

When Wade Wilson and Logan are captured by Pyro and taken to Cassandra Nova's lair, they are greeted by a number of different characters and vehicles from earlier Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox movies, including the Red Skull's ride from Captain America: The First Avenger.

The car looks practically identical - aside from one thing: Instead of the HYDRA logo on the hood, it's Iron Man's symbol.

RDJ isn't playing a new take on the Red Skull (obviously), but this may still be a little nod to the Stark Variant's "heel turn" - if indeed he is going to be an evil incarnation of Tony and not an entirely new character.

Or, this is simply Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds having a bit of fun. After all, the rumor that Downey Jr. might be back as a twisted version of the Armored Avenger has been doing the rounds for a while.

Check out the video below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

the evil RDJ return was subtly teased in Deadpool & Wolverine ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IvuukfgZFm — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) July 29, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.