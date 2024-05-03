DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Advised Hugh Jackman Not To Return After LOGAN; New Still Released

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Advised Hugh Jackman Not To Return After LOGAN; New Still Released DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Advised Hugh Jackman Not To Return After LOGAN; New Still Released

In a new interview, Hugh Jackman discusses his return as Logan for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, and finally getting the chance to don the comic-accurate costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 03, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

There was a lot of excitement when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be reprising the role of Wolverine for a team-up with the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) in Marvel Studios' Deadpool movie, but not everyone was fully on board.

For many fans, James Mangold's Logan was the perfect send-off for Jackman's take on the iconic mutant, and there was a perception that bringing the character back would only cheapen his emotional farewell.

As it turns out, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige felt the same way!

“I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back’,” Feige recalls to Empire. “‘You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.’”

Feige came around to the idea when it was explained that Jackman would be playing a different Variant of Wolverine for this movie, which was confirmed in the recent trailer.

As for Jackman, the opportunity to work with Reynolds and finally don the classic costume was too tempting to pass up.

“We almost did it in The Wolverine,” Jackman says of his comic-accurate outfit. “But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.’ There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me.”

“It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face,” he adds.

Check out a new image of Wolvie about to go berserker at the link below.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

HULK Star Eric Bana Seemingly Closes The Door On Returning As Bruce Banner In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Related:

HULK Star Eric Bana Seemingly Closes The Door On Returning As Bruce Banner In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Logan Is Spoiling For A Fight In New Still As Kevin Feige Teases Universe-Sized Stakes
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Logan Is Spoiling For A Fight In New Still As Kevin Feige Teases "Universe-Sized" Stakes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 5/3/2024, 7:47 AM
Yeah, well, what does Feige know lately?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/3/2024, 7:59 AM
@DudeGuy - 30 films. 30 billion. Not even 5 flops can tarnish his legacy.

Bench players talking like starters 😂 find another studio doing what the MCU is doing. But yeah, what does he know? As if he don’t have bosses above him 😂

Go suck some milk 🐱
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 5/3/2024, 8:05 AM
@YouFlopped - User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/3/2024, 8:05 AM
@DudeGuy - More than everyone else
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/3/2024, 8:21 AM
@DudeGuy - he’s had one of the most successful runs in history. Who do you put him up against?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 5/3/2024, 8:28 AM
@philinterrupted - I said lately. Don’t let a wise ass comment ruin your entire day. People on this site used to know how to bust balls and have a good time. When did everyone get so soft, miserable and literal on here?
Radders
Radders - 5/3/2024, 8:34 AM
@DudeGuy - I think he mostly rode the coat tails of people who knew what they were doing at the beginning, and personally, I'll never forgive him for the "Disney legend: Jack Kirby" comment
Origame
Origame - 5/3/2024, 7:47 AM
...why would you say this?
Timerider
Timerider - 5/3/2024, 8:28 AM
@Origame - when you know I would kill you for it.
grouch
grouch - 5/3/2024, 7:48 AM
not digging the hair and facial hair at all it'd look so much cooler even maskless if his hair was thicker and the proper mutton chops.

also has kevin feigi gone senile and lost his touch? or do you think after endgame, victoria alonso was given the job to oversee the mcu and that's why it went the way it has till she bailed lmao
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/3/2024, 7:52 AM
Logan was always an alternate universe Wolverine anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 7:56 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - was it?

I always kinda took it as the future of the Fox stuff.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/3/2024, 8:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Fox and canon don't go together
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/3/2024, 8:04 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer
Alternate Future timeline in my headcanon.

Everything ended with the masterpiece that is DOFP. :3
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/3/2024, 8:05 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Same here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 8:08 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - User Comment Image

I guess you could take it as an alternate future for the Fox version or the future we got after DOFP’s ending.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/3/2024, 8:11 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah it works either way.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/3/2024, 7:55 AM
i know its hugh jackman and all, so they want to show his face in the movie to get butts in the seats... but god damn im guna be pissed when he only wears the mask for a minute or less. oh well, at least i have XMen 97 to show the real wolvie
grouch
grouch - 5/3/2024, 7:58 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - if its nanotech... my god.. please no..
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/3/2024, 8:02 AM
@grouch
User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/3/2024, 7:58 AM
I remember some dude on here got mad at me cause I said Hugh's legs looked skinny.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/3/2024, 8:00 AM
@HammerLegFoot
You're right tho.
Imma big fan, but i don't dig the hairstyle either and the costume coulda been sooo much better.

Hugh always skipped legday, lol.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/3/2024, 8:11 AM
Jackman's hairstyle for this movie is very similar with the one he had for The Wolverine, very basic shit, my least favorite from all his appereances in the FoX-universe.

Favorite one gotta be Origins, ironically.
Then i remember this shot from Last Stand with Logan talking to Chuck on his gravestone right before he searches Jean and my God...straight outta the comics.
X2, DOFP all great and very comicbooky.

Even his looks for his cameo in First Class is better than this look they gave him.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/3/2024, 8:13 AM
@HammerLegFoot - To get a comic accurate Wolverine, they are going to have to cast a 5’3” powerlifter. Hugh always had a muscular upper body and athletic but not-thick-enough legs. To really capture that Wolverine look, the next guy has to be able to squat at least double his body weight.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/3/2024, 7:59 AM
Unlike its fans (well, fanboys i should say) MS, Kev and Co. always showed GREAT respect for the FoX-Men but tbh knowing Kev's history it's no big surprise either.

Good advice.

Still, The Jackman in the Wolvie costume is a dream come true, that's divine intervention!😎
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/3/2024, 8:01 AM
He looking older than a 2 dollar bill.

Hope this at least makes 800m with all this pandering and 🧔🏼privilege 😂

#flop
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/3/2024, 8:27 AM
@YouFlopped - remember Dune 2? I'm sure you do
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 8:10 AM
I was the same way but I’m glad he does indeed seem to be playing a variant rather then the one from Fox-Men , it sold me more on it too!!.

I’m interested to hopefully learn more about this version and see the redemption arc he’ll apparently go on…

His chemistry with Reynolds already seems great!!.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/3/2024, 8:12 AM
Fox characters going to save the year for Disney. This is the state of Disney.
Timerider
Timerider - 5/3/2024, 8:27 AM
Hugh doesn’t listen to Kevin Feige and makes the movie anyway. The movie makes over a billion dollars easily. Obviously, Kevin doesn’t know what he’s talking about, this time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder