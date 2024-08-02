DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: MCU Veteran [SPOILER] Breaks Silence On Surprise Cameo; Ryan Reynolds Responds

Another actor who made a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine has broken their silence on the memorable cameo, though this one prompted Ryan Reynolds to chime in with a tongue-in-cheek response...

By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of big cameos, though characters from the Sacred Timeline were largely relegated to monitors in the TVA. That made sense for the story being told, of course, but one scene, in particular, has generated a lot of discussion online. 

We are, of course, talking about the moment Deadpool seems his future self being cradled in the arms of a crying Thor. It's widely believed the God of Thunder's side of the scene was courtesy of footage recycled from Thor: The Dark World

Many fans believe this was meant as a tease for the important role Wade Wilson is destined to play in the Sacred Timeline, while others argue it was just a meaningless gag meant to be used as a running joke and little else. 

We'll have to wait and see, but Chris Hemsworth has now chimed in on his cameo by responding to Ryan Reynolds' recent X post with, "I can keep secrets too." That prompted his fellow actor to fire back with, "Hahaha. Australians are actually terrible secret keepers. That’s why we didn’t tell Hugh he was shooting a Wolverine movie til halfway through filming."

It looks like Reynolds plans to continue having fun with these Easter Eggs on social media and it's a smart way to keep fans talking about the latest MCU movie.

Check out his and Hemsworth's Deadpool & Wolverine exchange below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/2/2024, 8:28 AM
this one of those movies in the mcu you can completely skip and won’t miss a thing
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/2/2024, 8:32 AM
@YouFlopped - your contempt for this movie is almost fascinating. You really don’t like this movie. 😆😆😂
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 8/2/2024, 8:43 AM
@YouFlopped - It's a great fun movie!! you should go and see it if you haven't already!
AC1
AC1 - 8/2/2024, 8:43 AM
One of two things is likely to happen with this:

1) It's a gag we'll see play out in Secret Wars where Thor thinks Deadpool is dying not realising Deadpool is effectively immortal, and Deadpool is going along with it because he's loving the attention

2) Mr Paradox saying it was something that would happen in "the far future" means we'll never actually see it happen on screen because both characters are effectively immortal and this is something that is going to happen in hundreds of years, long after the MCU is over, and the joke is that we'll never find out why Thor is crying

My money's on option 2.

