DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: MCU Veteran [SPOILER] Breaks Silence On Surprise Cameo; Ryan Reynolds Responds

Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of big cameos, though characters from the Sacred Timeline were largely relegated to monitors in the TVA. That made sense for the story being told, of course, but one scene, in particular, has generated a lot of discussion online.

We are, of course, talking about the moment Deadpool seems his future self being cradled in the arms of a crying Thor. It's widely believed the God of Thunder's side of the scene was courtesy of footage recycled from Thor: The Dark World.

Many fans believe this was meant as a tease for the important role Wade Wilson is destined to play in the Sacred Timeline, while others argue it was just a meaningless gag meant to be used as a running joke and little else.

We'll have to wait and see, but Chris Hemsworth has now chimed in on his cameo by responding to Ryan Reynolds' recent X post with, "I can keep secrets too." That prompted his fellow actor to fire back with, "Hahaha. Australians are actually terrible secret keepers. That’s why we didn’t tell Hugh he was shooting a Wolverine movie til halfway through filming."

It looks like Reynolds plans to continue having fun with these Easter Eggs on social media and it's a smart way to keep fans talking about the latest MCU movie.

Check out his and Hemsworth's Deadpool & Wolverine exchange below.

I can keep secrets too 🤫 https://t.co/dQDDOeMnii — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 2, 2024 Hahaha. Australians are actually terrible secret keepers. That’s why we didn’t tell Hugh he was shooting a Wolverine movie til halfway through filming. https://t.co/H2AnCis7sq — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 2, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.