DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Concept Art Showcases Ladypool; Hugh Jackman Shares Wolverine Transformation Video

During Deadpool & Wolverine's final act, Cassandra Nova enlists the Deadpool Corps to deal with the movie's title characters while she uses the Time Ripper to destroy the Multiverse.

The group is led by Ladypool (known as Lady Deadpool in the comics), a Variant brought to life by It Ends With Us star Blake Lively. We don't think she was in the suit, but her take on the character has still been a hit with fans.

Now, Jonay Bacallado has shared his final design for the character on Instagram.

"Here's Ladypool final costume concept I did for costume designer [Mayes Rubeo] in Deadpool & Wolverine," the artist says. "Doing Deadpool variants in the costume team was such a gift as fans and artists. It was a time to have fun, explore and just be crazy. One of my favourites, that made it into the film, is Ladypool."

"We wanted to pay homage to the comic representations, but we applied, as we usual do, a sense of realism, studying every single element of the suit, back and forth," Bacallado continues. "Her proportions are quite different from the male version we all know and love, so we embraced the curves and the sinuosity on her new design."

"It’s so great it turned out so beautifully, enhanced by the performance of [Blake Lively] who brought her to life, giving us one of the most iconic shots from the film."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's take on Ladypool below.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has also posted a new look at Wolverine's comic-accurate mask. It's still a little hard to believe we got to see this on screen but Meinerding and his team nailed it.

Finally, Hugh Jackman has shared a new behind-the-scenes video revealing his transformation into the MCU's Wolverine. What's interesting about this is that Logan's iconic hairstyle appears to be a wig!

It's a surprisingly lengthy process, anyway, and the actor says he's "grateful beyond words" to Whitney James and Sean Flanigan for their role in helping him become Wolverine.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.