DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Footage Features A Meta Paul Rudd Joke And Tension Between Wade Wilson And Logan

A new clip from Deadpool & Wolverine has found its way online highlighting more of the unique dynamic between Wade Wilson and Logan, with the former dropping a meta Paul Rudd joke. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - May 05, 2024 06:05 PM EST
A new Deadpool & Wolverine IMAX trailer is currently playing in theaters and a must-see clip from that has found its way online this evening. 

First, we see Wolverine telling Wade to put his mask back on while they grab a bite. The Merc with the Mouth points out that it's hard to eat while wearing it, leaving Logan to counter by bluntly stating it's harder for him to keep his food down while the Merc with the Mouth has it off.

We later see the title characters approach Giant-Man's massive skeleton, prompting Deadpool to say it looks like Paul Rudd has finally aged. 

It's a fun meta joke and a reference to the fact the Ant-Man star notoriously doesn't seem to grow older as the years go by. Whether this joke will make the final cut remains to be seen, particularly as gags like these are sometimes only used in trailers.

We dont know whether this IMAX trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine will be released online, but these may be the only new scenes, anyway. 

Marvel Studios will likely share one final trailer for the threequel next month, though we're not anticipating that revealing too much more about what's to come in this Multiversal team-up. After all, the rumoured cameos continue creating buzz, and maintaining the surprise will only build excitement as the movie's July release date draws closer.

Check out this new look at Deadpool & Wolverine in the X post below and stay tuned for more as we have it.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/5/2024, 6:24 PM
Definitely seeing it in imax when it’s released or i might try Dolby theatre for once.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 5/5/2024, 6:25 PM
Is deadpool implying paul rudd has adamantium bones?
jj2112
jj2112 - 5/5/2024, 6:28 PM
Yeah Rudd doesn't age... Just look for his 1991 Nintendo commercial. He has aged gracefully though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2024, 6:32 PM
I didn’t even think for a minute where they found a diner in the Void but makes sense that it could be from a destroyed timeline in which Joe opened a diner instead of pizzeria…

User Comment Image

Anyway , the Paul Rudd joke made me chuckle and the dynamic between Wade & Logan continues to be fun!!
Omario
Omario - 5/5/2024, 6:33 PM
Add Mac and me joke and we're golden
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/5/2024, 6:34 PM
HAHAHHAHAHA SOOOO FUNNY 😄

That’s some creative writing right there!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2024, 6:35 PM
no meta paul rudd jokes was the main NO NO of Kevin Fish, QUANTUNMANIA was his brainchild beloved project wtf

