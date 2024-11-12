DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: One Scrapped Idea Would Have Revealed That Wade Wilson Was In The MCU The Whole Time

Deadpool and Wolverine was recently released on Blu-ray (it's also available to stream on Disney+), and some new details about Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie have begun to find their way online thanks to the audio commentaries.

Though this movie marked Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) MCU debut, producer Wendy Jacobson has revealed that an idea was pitched early on that would have revealed that the Merc With a Mouth was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe "the whole time" via some kind of "Deleted Scene Extravaganza."

It seems the idea was to include a series of scenes from a number of previous MCU films that never made the cut. "You just didn't see his scenes. They were all on the cutting room floor," Jacobson explained.

This sounds like it might have been a fun addition to the movie, but it's easy enough to understand why it was scrapped at the same time.

During a separate commentary, Reynolds revealed the one problem he has with the movie's opening sequence - and it has to do with Logan's teeth!

"I've always had one problem [with the opening]," said the actor. "Technically, Wolverine's teeth should be adamantium because they are bone. But they're not."

"I cannot wait for the deluge of emails and letters that we get now that you've raised that red flag," director Shawn Levy replied.

In the comics, Wolverine's entire skeleton is covered with adamantium, and while teeth are also bone, we're not sure the metal also reached the X-Man's chompers!

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.